Mother Partners With Carolyn Murphy on Upcycled Capsule

Los Angeles-based denim brand Mother has teamed up with actress and environmental advocate Carolyn Murphy for a limited-edition capsule made of upcycled materials, benefiting the Sierra Club.

The 14-piece capsule, which launches today, is an extension of 60% Mother, a collection made from pre- and postconsumer waste, and recognizes vintage Americana through the use of deconstructed and reimagined quilts, bandanas and denim designed and made in L.A.

The capsule uses vintage finds, rag house deadstock and Mother’s own damages and overstock. Unique hand-drawn bird and floral sketches by Murphy were made into embroideries and are evident throughout the collection. The embroidery is included on a men’s Oxford shirt that was reimagined by cutting two white shirts down the middle and then flipping the half to create a new classic, with an irregular length.

The collection’s hero piece, a trucker-style jacket, was created using hand-selected vintage patchwork quilts. Excess fabric from the jacket was repurposed to create a bucket hat and to reimagine a Mother classic, the Tomcat. The collection includes a color-blocked sweatshirt and sweatpants made of deadstock rag house fabric, reworked skirts, jackets, dresses and overdyed Ts.

The 47-year-old Murphy, who has appeared on countless magazine covers and runways throughout her career, has been the face of numerous brands, including Estée Lauder for 20 years.

“This capsule is an ode to Americana,” said Murphy. “I love the concept of an American denim brand salvaging and reinterpreting classics like a white button-down, embroidery, quilting and bandanas. It was incredible to spend time at local rag houses and see how much excess there is, and to work with Mother to find ways to repurpose and give it new life.”

Through this collaboration, a donation of $50,000 will go to the Sierra Club to help support its work, including the 30 x 30 initiative, an effort to protect 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

“Working with Carolyn was effortless,” said Tim Kaeding, creative director and cofounder of Mother. “Her classic style and love and appreciation for American vintage led the creation of this capsule which we nicknamed, ‘Homegrown.’ We are so proud that part of this partnership supports the Sierra Club to help their efforts in protecting our climate, lands and waters. It’s a reminder that through local efforts, we can all make global impacts.”

The Mother x Carolyn Murphy capsule retails from $50 to $495 and will be available exclusively at net-a-porter.com and motherdenim.com today.

