Moscow Imposes New COVID Curbs as Daily Deaths Break Record
By Anton Zverev, Dmitry Antonov
9 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown as the national death toll from COVID-19 hit yet another daily high. The moves reflected a growing sense of urgency from the authorities as...
The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday.
The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw.
"We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters.
"We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
Russia has blocked the website that exposed President Vladimir Putin's cleaner-turned-millionaire 'mistress' and her '£74m business empire'. Proekt, which also published a series of exposes of the country's super-wealthy elite, was blocked after it claimed, among other things, that Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, was in a relationship with the then-married Kremlin leader before and after he first became president in 1999.
Moscow — With the number of deaths blamed on COVID-19 setting new records almost daily in Russia, the Kremlin accepted a “share of responsibility” for the first time on Tuesday for the country’s lackluster vaccination campaign. Only about 32% of Russia’s total population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official data, despite the shots being widely available since the beginning of the year. About 57% of Americans are fully vaccinated, by comparison.
The United States and its allies on Thursday urged Russia to protect media freedom, condemning what they called a crackdown on independent outlets.
In a joint statement, the United States and 17 other nations including France, Germany and Britain said that Russia's strenuous new requirements on media to label themselves as "foreign agents," with fines if not, marked an "unambiguous effort to suppress Russians' access to independent reporting."
They said that Russia appeared intent on closing the presence in the country of US government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty following the closure of independent outlets.
The outlets also criticized Russia for detaining journalists who covered protests for imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalny as well as over alleged abuse of a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter in Russian-annexed Crimea.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case tally since the start of the pandemic on Monday as some regions imposed a workplace shutdown to combat a surge in infections and deaths. Faced with worsening infection rates and frustrated by the slow take-up of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine...
As Russia is struggling with new Covid-19 deaths and infections every day, the mayor of has instructed unvaccinated people above the age of 60 and those suffering from chronic illnesses to stay at home. Highlights. Russia is facing a rise in infections everyday. The death toll has passed the mark...
An Amsterdam appeals court ruled Tuesday that a trove of historical treasures from Crimea that have been stored for years at a Dutch museum must be given to Ukraine, saying they are “part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian state.”The judgment, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, upheld a lower court's ruling and was the latest development in a protracted legal tug-of-war about the fate of the artifacts that stems from Russia s annexation of Crimea.Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a month after the Allard Pierson Museum opened the “Crimea —...
The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, imposed new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday as the country struggles to contain a surge in infections. Ukraine reported 26,071 new COVID cases in 24 hours Thursday—a record for the ex-Soviet country since the pandemic began. Kiev schools will work remotely when they...
Thousands of restaurant owners, chefs, waiters and bartenders are protesting in cities across Bulgaria against the government's decision to impose a mandatory COVID-19 health pass on people seeking to enter indoor venues
TOKYO – Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. The bars are packed, the trains...
The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
