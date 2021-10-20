Following the Second Driest Year on Record Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency Statewide, Urges Californians to Redouble Water Conservation Efforts

California Blueprint proposes $2 billion for total $14 billion homelessness package that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. February 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $45 million in awards for two new Homekey projects in Los Angeles and Sacramento which will provide 170 units of housing for people exiting homelessness. Including today’s announcement, California has awarded $323 million for 1,208 units across 14 projects statewide as part of the expanded Homekey program- a key component to the Governor’s $12 billion plan to tackle homelessness.

