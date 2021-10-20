Following the Second Driest Year on Record Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency Statewide, Urges Californians to Redouble Water Conservation Efforts
Proclamation authorizes State Water Board to ban wasteful water uses, boosting conservation efforts. October 20, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Following the second driest year on record and with near record low storage in California’s largest reservoirs, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday issued a proclamation. extending the drought emergency statewide...goldrushcam.com
