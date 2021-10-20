ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Following the Second Driest Year on Record Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency Statewide, Urges Californians to Redouble Water Conservation Efforts

 2021-10-20

Cover picture for the articleProclamation authorizes State Water Board to ban wasteful water uses, boosting conservation efforts. October 20, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Following the second driest year on record and with near record low storage in California’s largest reservoirs, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday issued a proclamation. extending the drought emergency statewide...

