CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2wyf_0cX2J7fO00

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.

The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.

Former nurse pleads guilty over torture videos, faces life sentence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDNzd_0cX2J7fO00
William George Davis, a Texas nurse at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, was convicted of capital murder involving multiple victims on Tuesday. (Smith County Jail via AP, File)

Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, the four — John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina — suffered unexplained neurological problems and died.

During the trial, Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, explained to the jury how injecting air into the arterial system of the brain causes brain injury and death.

Yarbrough said he was able to determine there was air in the arterial system of the victims’ brains by viewing images from brain scans — something he said he had never before observed in his decades in medicine.

He ruled out blood pressure problems or any other causes of death besides the injection of air, and said it must have happened after the surgeries because the complications occurred while the patients were in recovery.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and that Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was there when the deaths occurred.

‘We need help’: Local hospital talks emergency room overflows across the region

Prosecutor Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments that Davis “liked to kill people.” And prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn’t changed any of its procedures and hadn’t had any similar incidents since Davis left.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are not off the table as the investigation into a deadly movie set shooting continues, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin fired a long colt revolver while rehearsing a scene last week at Bonanza Creek […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
News 8 WROC

Rochester man charged in Capitol riot denied pretrial release

A federal judge says a Rochester man facing charges related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol will remain behind bars. Dominic Pezzola is accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol with a Capitol Police shield, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence. Attorneys […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Nine arrested, charged in Rochester drug trafficking crackdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crackdown on drug trafficking in the Rochester area led to nine arrests Tuesday. According to prosecutors, Richmond Sutton, Roland Miller, Kenneth Sutton, Mohamed Diallo, Marcus Holmes, Dejounge Sharpe, Pamela Green, Daryl Green, and Tavares Wilson face separate drug related charges. Those charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Yarbrough
News 8 WROC

Suspect arrested in Flower City Park murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made an arrest in connection with an August 28 murder on Flower City Park. Officers were called to Flower City Park near Primrose Street around 10:15 p.m. that night, where they found Keegan Whitley, 42, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Tyrique Griffin, 25, was arrested Tuesday. He […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy