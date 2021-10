What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. The most rewarding aspect of my role at BMO Wealth Management is helping people establish their financial goals and setting a path of success to achieve them. I started in this industry because a person very close to me had lost her husband and had never really handled finances before. When I saw her vulnerability, it impacted me tremendously and I knew this was an industry I wanted to be a part of and help people. Knowing I helped guide her to financial stability and independence is a specific situation that highlights the most rewarding aspect.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO