AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1961...

www.swiowanewssource.com

NFL
swiowanewssource.com

Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference. Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference,...
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:. (Besides the Huskers, of course) No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State: The Wolverines and Spartans are each 7-0 for the first time since the 1960s. The loser is likely out of the Big Ten East title race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal each scored two goals and Nashville beat Cincinnati 6-3 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. Nashville (12-4-16) scored four straight goals in the second half to hand Cincinnati (4-20-8) its 10th straight loss. Nashville scored three goals in nine minutes...
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep the defending champion Crew's slim playoff hopes alive. Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference....
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

No. 11 Notre Dame has star TE Michael Mayer back healthy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Michael Mayer’s return from injury started the same way as his season: with the football in his hands on the first snap of the game. On Saturday, that took the form of a quick 4-yard pickup to kickstart Notre Dame’s 31-16 win over USC. In the season opener at Florida State, the first play from scrimmage began similarly, with a short throw from quarterback Jack Coan that Mayer turned into a 25-yard gain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Khalil Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The running game already works for the Chicago Bears; they’re sixth in the NFL in rushing. Quarterback Justin Fields says he feels the passing game is close to doing the same to balance out their offense, and he needs to be right because his 3-4 team could be facing an entirely new challenge.
NFL
swiowanewssource.com

PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon, CAM and ACGC plan for opponents

EIGHT-MAN Audubon (8-1) vs. Montezuma (10-0): The second-ranked Braves averted being major upset victims with a late charge to push past New London 36-34 in a round of 32 game. Audubon, the No. 6 team in the final Associated Press poll, was likewise challenged early and also trailed, before rallying and pulling away from Stanton-Essex, 55-20.
AUDUBON, IA

