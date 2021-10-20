CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDUZ Classic – October 20th, 1962

By Seth Coburn
Cover picture for the articleOur KDUZ Classic for today, takes us eerily back to October 20th, 1962 for the first of a two week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart for a song recorded by a struggling actor who could do a pretty good...

KDUZ Birthdays – October 20th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Actor Bela Lugosi (Dracula, Plan 9 From Outer Space) was born on this date in 1884. Counry singer and banjo player Louis “Grandpa” Jones (Hee Haw) was born on this date in 1913.
