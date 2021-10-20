KDUZ Classic – October 20th, 1962

“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment)I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.Imagine Pink singing for Metallica and that just scratches the surface of the Plush sound.You probably don't know the name lead singer Moriah Formica yet — but you will, and soon. It will be in the same sentence with some of the greatest female vocalists — make that vocalists, period...

