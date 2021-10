Aesop Rock, alongside Blockhead, have announced the upcoming release of their collaborative album Garbology set for release on November 12 via Rhymesayers Records. According to the press release, “Though the pair’s collaborative relationship stretches all the way back to when they were first starting out in the late 90’s, including Blockhead producing two of the most popular songs of Aesop’s back catalog (“Daylight” and “None Shall Pass”) as well as several features across each other’s releases, Garbology marks their first full length release together.” Alongside the announcement for the full length album, they have also released a single called “Jazz Hands” alongside a music video for it.

