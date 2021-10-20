Since I know we would never get Kendall Briles

I hope he’s amazed with a better offense or at least a win. Amazing how events develop over time. Tommy was a pair of the shoulders that Dabo's success stands upon. Or, would Dabo just be a good insurance salesman? What is Bobby Bowden had never left WV? Or, if FSU had followed thru on dropping football and just returning to a teacher's college. There's a plan in all that. I remember at the first "Bowden Bowl" to learn that Bobby Bowden was speaking at a Prayer Breakfast that morning. How do get that in with all the game preparation? You get it in, because it is more important than the game. The game just provides an opportunity for that Prayer Breakfast. Tommy recognized it, and Dabo has expanded it. There are many men who would still be lost had it not been for Bobby, Tommy, & Dabo. It really is more than just "winning the game of football". Winning isn't everything, it's an opportunity to lead young men and women in the right direction in life. My HS coach instilled that in me and I look for it in others. Dabo has "it".

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO