Following a mid-season bye week, the Ohio State football team was back to business as usual with a dominant win over Indiana. Back in Columbus, Ohio State is now gearing up for a night game against Penn State. The main focus of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff remains on this season, but as is always with Ohio State, recruiting never stops. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, don’t worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO