Rockland County, NY

Teen Admits To Fatal Hudson Valley Shooting

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea of Collyer Goodman, of Valley Cottage, on Monday, Oct. 18, for the shooting death of a Chicago man visiting Nyack last August.

Goodman plead guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Darien Brydie, the District Attorney's Office said.

Brydle was 21 years old at the time of his death. Goodman was age 18. The investigation was conducted by the Orangetown Police Department.

Walsh said, “Today’s guilty plea is a culmination of a thorough investigation and a vigorous prosecution. We can’t lose sight of the fact that the victim, Darien Brydie, can’t see his family and they must live each day without him being present.”

Daily Voice

