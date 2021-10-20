CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katonah, NY

Popular Northern Westchester Restaurant In 'Charming Spot' Cited For 'Flavorful' Food

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrej1_0cX2FMgC00

If you are looking for a new brunch spot to sample, or perhaps need a break from the usual lineup of restaurants, there's a real gem in the area worth giving a try.

The Whitlock in Northern Westchester is nestled along restaurant row in Katonah and strives to be the type of restaurant that is a meeting place for food lovers near and far.

Their motto is to be hyper-local by using purveyors from nearby and adjusting their menu to what is freshest.

Locals and foodies love the brunch at the Whitlock, as well as the well-known bone-marrow French onion soup, homemade tots with caviar, and roasted cauliflower salad.

Other favorites include the steaks, the pork chops, and such interesting dishes as the Fritto Misto, a mix of calamari, shrimp, belly clams, and cherry pepper aioli, and the chorizo burger with jalapenos and avocado.

The Sunday brunch is called sumptuous and decadent and innovative on Yelp. and some say watching people getting off the train is super fun while dining.

Some don't miss items for brunch include the lobster BLT, along with the sweet cinnamon buns, the French toast, biscuits bursting with fresh jam, as well as the latke Benedict.

But enough about the food, the service is said to be impeccable, with waiters quick to zip away finished plates and fill empty glasses.

So forget about the usual spot, and take a little trip to visit The Whitlock.

Prices are a little on the high side, but plenty of moderately priced items as well. Full bar with cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 17 Katonah Ave. near the train station.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Woman Sues Kellogg's Over Pop-Tarts Claim

A Hudson Valley woman is suing Kellogg's in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit alleging its "Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry" Pop-Tarts are deceiving consumers because they don't have enough strawberries.According to the lawsuit, Dutchess County resident Elizabeth Russett, who lives in Beacon, claims she…
LAW
Daily Voice

Brand-New Cake Shop Opens In Westchester County

A bakery chain has opened its first Westchester County location. Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened its doors in Hartsdale and will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Nov. 4.It is the first Nothing Bundt Cakes location in the county and the sixth in New York state.The cake shop, located at 303 North Ce…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New, Large-Scale Gabby Petito Mural Offers Hope Of Healing

A new wall mural of Gabby Petito on Long Island captures your attention as soon as you see the vibrant colors and sharp blue eyes that take up a wall in the downtown area where the young smiling woman grew up.Located on Montauk Highway in Blue Point, in Suffolk County, the mural is a message of hea…
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katonah, NY
Daily Voice

Hummus Products Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergen

A company has announced a recall of hummus products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen.Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods is recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10-ounce after the product was found to contain pine nuts, which were not listed on the label, according to an an…
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Food Drink#French
Daily Voice

New Fitness Center To Open In Fairfield County

A brand-new fitness facility is set to open in Fairfield County this week.D1 Training will launch the new location in Norwalk on Saturday, Oct. 30, the company announced. The gym will be located in the SoNo Collection shopping center, and it will be run by local entrepreneur Todd Hittle.Hittle will…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

New West Nile Case Reported On Long Island

Long Island health officials have reported a new case of West Nile virus. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Services Dr. Gregson Pigott reported the county's fifth case of West Nile virus this year.Pigott said the individual who got sick was a Brookhaven resident who is ove…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

State Police are set to temporarily close a roadway in the Hudson Valley due to an investigation.New York State Police said State Route 9G/Violet Avenue in Dutchess County will close for about two hours on Thursday, Oct. 28, due to an investigation between E/W Dorsey Lane and Cottage Road in Hyde P…
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Lucky Mega Millions Player Takes Home $10K On Jersey Shore

A lucky NJ Lottery player is $10,000 richer thanks to Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.There was one winning ticket sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.The third-tier prize was worth $10,000. The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 701 Route 88 in Point Pleasa…
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

NY Red Bulls Building Brand New Training Complex In Morris County

The New York Red Bulls are taking their training to the next level with the construction of a new facility in Morris County.The privately funded 80-acre Training Complex will be located at the former Honeywell site off of Columbia Road in Morris Township.The facility — which will also be home to th…
MLS
Daily Voice

Nor'easter: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Power Outage Update

Hundreds in the Hudson Valley are still without power as the first Nor’easter of the season brought inches of rain and whipping winds to the region.Earlier story - Nor'easter: Here Are Highest Reported Rainfall Totals, Wind Speeds From Throughout RegionThere was heavy rain on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in pa…
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
151K+
Followers
29K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy