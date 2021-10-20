CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Office Design Includes Flexibility and Efficiency

By Megan Spinos
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future is now at law offices, as the coronavirus pandemic drastically accelerates two decades of workplace...

www.law.com

The Associated Press

Flexible Work Fuels Compass Offices’ Growth

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2021-- Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in APAC, launches 4 projects to cater to the increased demand for flexible office space in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211017005001/en/. Compass Offices launches 4 projects in Sheung Wan,...
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Outdoorsy Office Designs

Education First is a company that specializes in language-learning tours across the world. Its Denver outpost occupies two floors in the city's first commercial cross-laminated timber building. The company decided to model its interior design off of the city's outdoorsy culture. With the use of natural materials and earth-toned color...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

AXOR futures opens digital design dialogue exploring future of urban living

AXOR, the creators of iconic objects for luxurious bathrooms and kitchens, debuts a new digital dialogue platform for designers, architects, contractors and design enthusiasts, called AXOR futures. scheduled for november 9, 2021, the first event focuses on the theme of ‘precious space’ – a pressing topic in a world of increasing urbanization. the megatrend of ‘compact luxury’ will explore design possibilities that help realize luxury in smaller spaces in the future.
DESIGN
probuilder.com

Why Flexibility Should Be at the Core of Home Design

Design flexibility is a crucial component of a family home, especially when accommodating the evolving needs and habits of young children as they mature. When building a home for practicality, homeowners must prepare for the inevitable changes down the road to ensure that everyone’s needs are met in a growing household, says Housing Design Matters.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Office Design#Evolution#Tech#Attorneys
TechCrunch

Employees are designing the workplace of the future

This is not a rhetorical question. Do we go to be around other people and work collaboratively? Do we go because it’s a dedicated location that allows us to focus on our work in a unique way? Do we go because we believe it’s necessary to be “seen”? Do we go because we’re just supposed to, because it’s what we’ve always done?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Commercial Observer

Is Flexible Office Space Now A Must-Have Offering For Office Landlords?

The world of the office has experienced dramatic changes in the past few years, and part of this is the increasing embrace of flexible office solutions. Once an afterthought in the office industry, flex space has quickly evolved into a must-have offering for landlords seeking to build, or even preserve, asset value.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Flexible office space is a key to recruiting employees, JLL exec says

Providing flexible office space in today's hybrid work-from-home era is one key to recruiting employees, a Jones Lang Lasalle executive says. "What we’re seeing is office culture meets work-from-home culture," said JR Fairman, JLL senior vice president of agency leasing. "From a planning perspective, the flexibility is being brought in to accommodate workers who want to work at home, in the office, or somewhere in between."
REAL ESTATE
Computer Weekly

Flexible a fixture as technology critical to hybrid working future

A study from audio, video and collaboration systems provider Jabra has warned employers that the shift in attitude towards flexible working and office space suggests they need to restructure working environments to be appropriate for post-pandemic working life. The Jabra hybrid ways of working 2021 global report was carried out...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
dmagazine.com

3 Law Office Design Trends

The way we work continues to change every day, and as a result, office design and workplace organization have followed suit. It is important to keep in mind that law design is a unique subset of office design and will be as long as attorneys are granted private offices. Like...
DESIGN
Forbes

Will The Demand For Graphic Designers Diminish In The Near Future?

Zaheer Dodhia, CEO of Logo Design, is an entrepreneur who’s launched multiple startups including ZillionDesigns, PCStore, CashforUsedLaptop. There are many avenues into the industry of graphic design. You can take college classes for it and fulfill internships. Or you can explore your natural talents for doodling and digital design to become a self-taught designer who gradually works up a portfolio. Graphic design can be part time and a hobby or an entire self-launched business and full-time career. Whatever the path, as an endeavor that feeds your creativity and your family, graphic design is a career that appeals to many of us.
DESIGN
techwire.net

State Innovation Office Seeks Designers

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s forward-thinking technology entity, created two years ago by Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers, is looking to make as many as three temporary hires.
POLITICS
archiproducts.com

The Zilio A&C Chair Designed for the Home Office

26/10/2021 - Zilio A&C expands the Nasu seating collection with a new version with a swivel base and wheels. Functional and comfortable, the seat is designed to furnish domestic spaces dedicated to the home office. Designed in 2015 by the London-based Mentsen studio, Nasu is characterized by the enveloping design...
HOME & GARDEN
Inman.com

To bring agents back to the office, start small and be flexible

“We realized that relationships matter and that face-to-face contact is irreplaceable,” said Vanguard Properties’ Nina Dosanjh when discussing the return to office at Inman Connect. How do we restart the office? It’s question that every broker has been asking themselves constantly since the start of the pandemic. While the last...
SMALL BUSINESS
BBC

Sustainable futures: Designing a secure carbon calculator

Mention climate change and many people in think of documentaries like Blue Planet and Planet Earth with David Attenborough's familiar and thought-provoking narration. The BBC has an important role in communicating the threats of climate change, helping everyone become more aware of their impact on the planet that we all call home.
CELL PHONES
Law.com

Legal Tech, ALSPs Won’t Lead to Firm Job Losses—Just Greater Efficiency Demands

The legal services market is growing, but traditional law firms are losing some share of the business, according to a session held during the virtual 2021 Clio Cloud Conference. Still, accelerated use of legal technology and alternative legal service providers doesn’t mark the end of law firms, but instead creates an opportunity for firms to supercharge their capabilities and revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Walmart offers employees a more 'flexible' way of working, asking them to return to the office next month

Walmart asked its corporate associates to return to the office next month, saying in a note to employees "there is no substitution for being in the offices together." The note, posted on the company's website, stated that associates who work in the companies campus offices will return November 8 as part of a "new, more flexible way of working" after operating remotely for most of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's Global Tech team will continue to work remotely, the note said.
RETAIL
ArchDaily

Villa Tsukuba / Naoi Architecture & Design Office

Interior Design: Naoi Architecture & Design Office. Text description provided by the architects. The primary goal of this design was to incorporate abundant views of nature into the living space of the residents, enriching their daily life. Nature is beautiful in itself, without artificial manipulation. This residence melts into the landscape on equal standing with natural elements, balancing relaxed comfort and stillness.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

Manufacturers: Lamptitude, BPK brick, Bio Wood, L and E lighting, M.V.P. Four Star. Text description provided by the architects. MTL is an office building working on an architectural system. The owner wanted his business to be reflected in the architecture with the 4 story high building with 3000 square meters of a function area. Another interesting aspect of the owner is that he wants this office building to give a sense of hominess to all of his people.
VISUAL ART

