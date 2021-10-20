The Future of Office Design Includes Flexibility and Efficiency

Zaheer Dodhia, CEO of Logo Design, is an entrepreneur who’s launched multiple startups including ZillionDesigns, PCStore, CashforUsedLaptop. There are many avenues into the industry of graphic design. You can take college classes for it and fulfill internships. Or you can explore your natural talents for doodling and digital design to become a self-taught designer who gradually works up a portfolio. Graphic design can be part time and a hobby or an entire self-launched business and full-time career. Whatever the path, as an endeavor that feeds your creativity and your family, graphic design is a career that appeals to many of us.

