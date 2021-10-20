Tech Q&A: Making it harder for spammers to learn more about you

Ever since watching Disney’s TV movie Smart House as a kid in the early 2000s, I’ve found myself fascinated with building a home that automates my daily routines. As an adult, I’ve been able to streamline my wake-up process to look like something out of the future. At 8 a.m. my blinds slowly open to let natural sunlight gently rouse me awake. Fifteen minutes later, a cup of coffee starts brewing while my garage door opens. By 8:35, my bedside Google Nest Hub plays an alarm, opens a report of my sleep efficiency, and tells me about my day with information including time to get to work, current weather conditions, and calendar events. After this briefing my TV turns on automatically to the morning news. I'm the Test Editor of Consumer Tech for Popular Mechanics, and this is how I've configured my smart home to wake me up every morning. Using theses tips, you too can sleep in, save time, and wake up feeling more refreshed to tackle the day ahead.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO