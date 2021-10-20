CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park safety project funded

Cover picture for the articleCrawford County 100 Women Who Care recently awarded their third quarter...

Recycling collection changes for Robinson residents

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, recycling will no longer be an automatic service for residents of Robinson...
County funding breathes life into Lairdsville sewer project

In order to cover a shortfall of $1.1 million in grant funding for the Lairdsville sewer project, the Lycoming County commissioners approved two agreements to put the project back on track. The project was originally to be entirely covered by $2.8 million in grants, but the low bids received by...
LAIRDSVILLE, PA
Town Park Skatepark Improvements & Expansions Project

This Project consists of renovating and expanding the current Town Park Skatepark to incorporate the Voo Doo / Youth Link Skatepark facility and improve the existing facility. This project is phased between Fall 2021 (late Oct. to mid Nov.) and Spring 2022 (late March to early June) due to available funding and limited construction timeframes in relation to weather & programming.
TELLURIDE, CO
Historical artifact workshop in Robinson Nov. 6

A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra...
Litchfield Park to Use HURF for Road Projects

Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf has pledged to make better use of Highway User Revenue Funds for local road projects. Arizona raises HURF monies through fuel taxes and other vehicle operations fees and then distributes a portion to cities and towns for road projects. Litchfield Park had previously allowed HURF monies to accumulate and used general revenue funds for the projects.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
City’s capital budget includes funds for safety, streets, parks

COLUMBUS – New police and fire facilities are on the list of projects included in a proposed $1.26 million 2021 Capital Improvements Budget announced Thursday by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Council. The spending plan calls for $42 million to fund a new 911 call center, addiction and mental...
COLUMBUS, OH
Vision Fund Committee to hear 20 project proposals

About 20 organizations will present proposals to the Vision Fund Committee over two days this week. The public hearings begin at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. Each organization will have 20 minutes to present their projects for $26 million. The proposals were narrowed down...
RAPID CITY, SD
Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

Voting takes less than two minutes! Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park: Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, OR, Picnic Area Rehabilitation. The community voting period opened today, Thursday, October 7, and closes at midnight on Friday, October 15, 2021. Voting Instructions:. The image...
CULVER CITY, CA
Tehama County Board of Supervisors to discuss park projects

RED BLUFF — The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will discuss Proposition 68 park bond projects and adopting a finding they are categorically exempt from review under the. California Environmental Quality Act. These projects include replacing the lights at Mill Creek Park Ball Field, replacing the concrete tables Tehama...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Toledo expecting $35,000 in funding for mural project

The streets of Toledo are expected to end up a little more colorful during the next year as the city has secured $35,000 in grant funding to commission murals throughout town. During the Toledo City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 6, Sequoia Consulting Founder Rachel Maddock-Hughes gave an update on Art Toledo’s ongoing mural project and what the next steps will be now that $35,000 has been fully secured for the project, with another $20,000 potentially on the table.
TOLEDO, OR
City council OKs $2M of funds for Jordan Park redevelopment project

October 14, 2021 - On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council approved $2 million in tax increment financing (TIF) funds for the Jordan Park redevelopment project. The funds will go towards the $93.3 million revitalization project in Jordan Park, a historic African American housing development in South St. Petersburg. The project involves renovating 206 residential units and constructing 60 new units for the Senior Village.
Steuben County Villages Awarded Funding for Water Projects

Two Steuben County villages have been awarded state funding for drinking water and wastewater projects. More than 44-MILLION dollars in funding has been approved for projects statewide. The funding includes grants, interest-free financings, and low-cost financings, approved by the EFC Board of Directors. This will provide cost-effective solutions for critical...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Six new cases here

Six new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Monday. The latest cases includ...
Libraries to host extra story hours this week

The Robinson Public Library will be having a Robinson Fire Department truck attend Preschool Story H...
State funding announced for renovation projects in Sault, Cheboygan

SAULT STE. MARIE — State Representative John Damoose (R–Harbor Springs) announced on Friday that one renovation project in the Sault will receive support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Funds will provide support to develop residential and commercial space for the Checkered Flag Party store, located at 824 Ashmun St....
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Woodbine Applies for NJDOT Funding for Airport Projects

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky Oct. 25 announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made two applications for improvement projects at the Woodbine Municipal Airport to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Airport Improvement Program, for a total of $967,705.66 in funding requests. According to a Woodbine release, the...
WOODBINE, NJ
Washington County Town Square Park Project Update

(Potosi) It seems like much of Washington County is rallying behind a big project planned for downtown Potosi. Jenny Allen is the county clerk. She provides us an update on this project which set sail less than a year ago. You can donate to the cause by purchasing a brick...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

