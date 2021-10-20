Park safety project funded

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, recycling will no longer be an automatic service for residents of Robinson... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
In order to cover a shortfall of $1.1 million in grant funding for the Lairdsville sewer project, the Lycoming County commissioners approved two agreements to put the project back on track. The project was originally to be entirely covered by $2.8 million in grants, but the low bids received by...
This Project consists of renovating and expanding the current Town Park Skatepark to incorporate the Voo Doo / Youth Link Skatepark facility and improve the existing facility. This project is phased between Fall 2021 (late Oct. to mid Nov.) and Spring 2022 (late March to early June) due to available funding and limited construction timeframes in relation to weather & programming.
A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf has pledged to make better use of Highway User Revenue Funds for local road projects. Arizona raises HURF monies through fuel taxes and other vehicle operations fees and then distributes a portion to cities and towns for road projects. Litchfield Park had previously allowed HURF monies to accumulate and used general revenue funds for the projects.
COLUMBUS – New police and fire facilities are on the list of projects included in a proposed $1.26 million 2021 Capital Improvements Budget announced Thursday by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Council. The spending plan calls for $42 million to fund a new 911 call center, addiction and mental...
Built in the 1960s, the Colorado State University steam system was designed to provide heating and cooling for the busy urban campus. However, as the Fort Collins campus grew, the system became costly to repair and was reaching its capacity. The university decided to move a third of the campus...
About 20 organizations will present proposals to the Vision Fund Committee over two days this week. The public hearings begin at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. Each organization will have 20 minutes to present their projects for $26 million. The proposals were narrowed down...
SANTA ROSA BEACH — The nonprofit Scenic Walton Inc. has begun promoting a planned state specialty license plate dedicated to Walton County Road 30A, the iconic beachside route. Proceeds from the sale of the planned 30A specialty tags, which will cost $33, will go to Scenic Walton Inc. in support...
Voting takes less than two minutes! Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park: Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, OR, Picnic Area Rehabilitation. The community voting period opened today, Thursday, October 7, and closes at midnight on Friday, October 15, 2021. Voting Instructions:. The image...
RED BLUFF — The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will discuss Proposition 68 park bond projects and adopting a finding they are categorically exempt from review under the. California Environmental Quality Act. These projects include replacing the lights at Mill Creek Park Ball Field, replacing the concrete tables Tehama...
The streets of Toledo are expected to end up a little more colorful during the next year as the city has secured $35,000 in grant funding to commission murals throughout town. During the Toledo City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 6, Sequoia Consulting Founder Rachel Maddock-Hughes gave an update on Art Toledo’s ongoing mural project and what the next steps will be now that $35,000 has been fully secured for the project, with another $20,000 potentially on the table.
BLANCHESTER — The village’s Safe Routes to School project was voted down by council Thursday evening. Blanchester Village Council members unanimously voted against a resolution against their Safe Routes to School project (member Chad Hollon was unable to attend the meeting). The project would have constructed a sidewalk along East...
October 14, 2021 - On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council approved $2 million in tax increment financing (TIF) funds for the Jordan Park redevelopment project. The funds will go towards the $93.3 million revitalization project in Jordan Park, a historic African American housing development in South St. Petersburg. The project involves renovating 206 residential units and constructing 60 new units for the Senior Village.
Two Steuben County villages have been awarded state funding for drinking water and wastewater projects. More than 44-MILLION dollars in funding has been approved for projects statewide. The funding includes grants, interest-free financings, and low-cost financings, approved by the EFC Board of Directors. This will provide cost-effective solutions for critical...
Six new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Monday. The latest cases includ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Robinson Public Library will be having a Robinson Fire Department truck attend Preschool Story H... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SAULT STE. MARIE — State Representative John Damoose (R–Harbor Springs) announced on Friday that one renovation project in the Sault will receive support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Funds will provide support to develop residential and commercial space for the Checkered Flag Party store, located at 824 Ashmun St....
WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky Oct. 25 announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made two applications for improvement projects at the Woodbine Municipal Airport to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Airport Improvement Program, for a total of $967,705.66 in funding requests. According to a Woodbine release, the...
(Potosi) It seems like much of Washington County is rallying behind a big project planned for downtown Potosi. Jenny Allen is the county clerk. She provides us an update on this project which set sail less than a year ago. You can donate to the cause by purchasing a brick...
Comments / 0