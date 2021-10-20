Park safety project funded

The streets of Toledo are expected to end up a little more colorful during the next year as the city has secured $35,000 in grant funding to commission murals throughout town. During the Toledo City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 6, Sequoia Consulting Founder Rachel Maddock-Hughes gave an update on Art Toledo’s ongoing mural project and what the next steps will be now that $35,000 has been fully secured for the project, with another $20,000 potentially on the table.

TOLEDO, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO