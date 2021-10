The Burlingame City Council will continue to meet remotely, with the council approving at least another month of Zoom meetings in response to COVID-19 health concerns. Similar to many local governments on the Peninsula, the city has conducted its legislative work by video calls only during the pandemic. But with transmission rates and hospitalizations dropping and county vaccination rates among the highest in the state, some councils are easing into in-person meetings with hybrid arrangements in which certain councilmembers or staff meet in person while others join via video.

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO