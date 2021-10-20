CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County sheriff charged for making false statements about Black delivery driver

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. – The Pierce County Sheriff is facing criminal charges after he made false accusations about an incident earlier this year. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said...

The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
