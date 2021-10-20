CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Roxbury farmers back Roy, Tester

By Cathleen and Howard Bronson
 8 days ago

Our farm family goes back eight generations, caring about and with deep love for Roxbury. Howie and I thought long and hard about ways for Maple Bank Farm to remain a farm and to preserve its importance for Roxbury’s future. The Bronson, Hurlbut families are all very happy knowing its history...

