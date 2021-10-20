CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient-specific spine implant nabs additional CMS reimbursement approval

By Carly Behm -
 8 days ago

Carlsmed's patient-specific spine implant, Aprevo, received a transitional pass-through payment from CMS. This provides outpatient...

beckersspine.com

Why spine surgery is a key outpatient growth opportunity

The evolution of minimally invasive techniques, cost savings and an aging baby boomer population are some of the factors contributing to the spine market becoming a key outpatient growth opportunity in the coming years. Spine surgery is among the higher-acuity specialties that many ASCs are migrating to their facilities. Integrating...
HEALTH SERVICES
kfgo.com

Roche’s implant for chronic eye disorder wins FDA approval

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG’s eye implant for a chronic disorder causing blurred vision, most patients of whom currently have to receive monthly eye injections. Roche’s Susvimo, previously called port delivery system (PDS), is a surgically implantable device designed to...
HEALTH
massdevice.com

FDA approves Genentech’s Susvimo drug-eluting eye implant

Genentech announced today that it received FDA approval for its Susvimo injection for treating macular degeneration (AMD). South San Francisco-based Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, designed its Susvimo ranibizumab injection (100 mg/mL) for intravitreal use via ocular implant for treating people with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckersspine.com

5 spine physicians approved by NJ Top Docs

Scotch Plains-based medical consulting company NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five spine physicians from Coastal Spine in Mt. Laurel, the company said Oct. 15. Seth Scholl, DO; Mark Testaiuti, MD; Scott Jarmain, MD; Larry Deutsch, MD; and Kamaldeep Singh Momi, MD, were all recognized.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Cms#Reimbursement#Medicare#Implant#Aprevo
pharmacytimes.com

Additional Increase in Point-Of-Care Testing Services Can Help Pharmacists, Patients

Ching discussed topics such as additional testing services, recommendations for point-of-care services, and strategies to help increase point-of-care testing services. Pharmacy Times spoke with Rannon Ching, PharmD, Pharmacist In Charge at Tarrytown Pharmacy and presenter at the annual NCPA Convention 2021, about his session "Point-of-Care Testing Beyond COVID-19." Ching discussed...
HEALTH
Pope County Tribune

Additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now approved

Glacial Ridge Health System has been busy the last three weeks, contacting patients who qualify for their Pfizer COVID-19 booster and getting them scheduled for their booster shot appointment. They will continue to reach out to those patients who are eligible, it was stated last week. As of Friday, Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckersspine.com

California hospital earns designation for hip, knee replacement expertise

Adventist Health Hanford (Calif.) has been designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ for hip and knee replacements, the Hanford Sentinel reported Oct. 20. Centers with this designation — which is bestowed by Blue Cross Blue Shield — have demonstrated expertise in hip and knee replacements, including fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. On average, the facilities are 20 percent more cost efficient in an episode of care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Ortho practice to move services to nearby hospital, ASC

Somersworth, N.H.-based Wentworth Health Partners Seacoast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will move all hospital-based services to Wentworth Surgery Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, according to an Oct. 22 report in Foster's Daily Democrat. Physicians at the practice will begin performing surgeries at the Dover, N.H.-based hospital and the Somersworth ASC starting...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
beckersspine.com

Boston spine surgeon fined after leaving patient in operating room

The head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center was disciplined after admitting to leaving an emergency surgery case to eat in his car and falling asleep in 2016, The Boston Globe reported Oct. 27. Tony Tannoury, MD, was fined $5,000 and was ordered to complete five continuing education credits...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Press

Riverside Health System enters health insurance business with launch of Medicare HMO plan

Riverside Health System is joining the list of hospital systems venturing into the health insurance business, with the launch of a health maintenance organization for Medicare beneficiaries. The Medicare Advantage type plan will supplement Medicare Part A and Part B by providing coverage for prescription medications and a $3,400 cap on copayments for health-care services received from the ...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
ehrintelligence.com

Medical Center Launches Cloud-Based EHR Implementation for CDS

The health IT vendor's HITRUST-certified cloud infrastructure will provide physicians with secure access to integrated patient health data and support continuous security and data privacy improvements without the challenges of data backup and server upgrades. Providers at Soma Medical Center will also have access to the vendor’s health information search...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ranibizumab Ocular Implant for Patients With Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Officials with the FDA have approved ranibizumab (Susvimo, Genentech) 100 mg/mL injection for intravitreal use via ocular implant for the treatment of people with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have previously responded to at least 2 anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections. Wet AMD—a condition that could potentially result in blindness—requires treatment with eye injections as frequently as once a month. According to the investigators, Susvimo is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for wet AMD that offers as few as 2 treatments per year.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Low-Dose Tablet Biktarvy for Pediatric Patients

The low-dose tablet will help pediatric patients weighing between 14 kg and 25 kg who are virologically suppressed or new to antiretroviral therapy. Gilead Sciences, Inc announced Monday the FDA approved a new low-dose tablet dosage (bictegravir 30 mg/emtricitabine 120 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 15 mg tablets) form of Biktarvy for pediatric patients with HIV.
HEALTH

