Kansas State

Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

 8 days ago
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a...

Salina Post

Sheriff: U.S. Secret Service busts Kan. counterfeiting ring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges including counterfeiting. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 21, the U.S. Secret Service agents, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's deputies and police served a search warrant at at 2001 West Laurel #105 in Independence, Kansas, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade reported Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Update: Police locate Kansas homicide suspect, vehicle

---------- JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man threatened neighbor with a hammer

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation between two neighbors. Just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 900 block South 4th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During the disturbance a 51 year old man...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBI: Kan. man who shot nail gun at officers expected to recover

NEMAHA COUNTY – A Kansas man identified as 38-year-old Kelly J. Hall, wounded in an officer-involved shooting outside a residence in Sabetha, Kansas, remained hospitalized, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood. Hall is improving and is expected to survive. Just before 8 p.m. Oct. 20, the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Court battle: Missouri medical weed money seized by Dickinson Co. deputies

WICHITA (AP) — A cash management company has asked a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds seized in Kansas from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores. Dickinson County sheriff’s deputies seized the money in May after stopping a driver for Empyreal Logistics as she was taking the proceeds to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado, which also allows recreational use. Marijuana use is illegal in Kansas.
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baeza, Oralia Pinedo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Goldberg, Eric Allen;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: 3 women took $1,300 in merchandise from Kan. business

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ulta Beauty reported three unknown female suspects stole numerous beauty supplies with an estimated total loss of approximately $1,300, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. sheriff's K9 helps deputies find drugs during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after a traffic stop. On Just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an expired tag in the 3000 block of NE Quincy Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina police release photos of white pickup sought in hit-and-run

The Salina Police Department has released photos of the white pickup that is believed to have struck a Salina Fire Department vehicle before fleeing the scene Monday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Monday that a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle with lights and siren activated was southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn right to go westbound on W. Crawford Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on W. Crawford Street. The Chevrolet pickup then fled the scene north on S. Ninth Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Landlord in KC stabbed tenant to death in dispute over heating home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim's residence. Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. burglary suspect was wearing a Halloween costume

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement was notified of an intruder inside a residence at 217 W. 4th Street in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Woman admits role in soliciting murder of Kansas inmate

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she helped set up a plan to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. During a plea hearing Friday, Renee Johnson-Fritz admitted that she sent a message to inmate Andrew Hogue...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

