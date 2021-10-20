Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

The Salina Police Department has released photos of the white pickup that is believed to have struck a Salina Fire Department vehicle before fleeing the scene Monday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Monday that a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle with lights and siren activated was southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn right to go westbound on W. Crawford Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on W. Crawford Street. The Chevrolet pickup then fled the scene north on S. Ninth Street.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO