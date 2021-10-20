Greektown brawl results in stabbing, multiple gunshot victims

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A fight that broke out in Greektown overnight resulted in multiple injuries.

The situation started inside a bar on Monroe Street near Beaubien Boulevard, and spilled into a parking lot.

Detroit Police say one man in his 30s was stabbed during the initial altercation inside the bar.

After the fight continued outside, an exchange of gunfire took place and two other men in their 30s were shot.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in temporary serious condition.

The other people involved in the gunfire exchange fled the scene in a car, but the entire incident was captured on video surveillance.

While authorities have not yet released the video, Detroit police tweeted a photo of the suspect's vehicle late Wednesday afternoon. Officers are looking for a Black Jeep Cherokee with the license plate No. EJL 8227.

Detroit Police say they believe it won’t be long until the suspects are caught.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call 313-596-1340. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.