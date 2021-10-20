CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greektown brawl results in stabbing, multiple gunshot victims

By Wwj Newsroom
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1djX_0cX2B8GR00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A fight that broke out in Greektown overnight resulted in multiple injuries.

The situation started inside a bar on Monroe Street near Beaubien Boulevard, and spilled into a parking lot.

Detroit Police say one man in his 30s was stabbed during the initial altercation inside the bar.

After the fight continued outside, an exchange of gunfire took place and two other men in their 30s were shot.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in temporary serious condition.

The other people involved in the gunfire exchange fled the scene in a car, but the entire incident was captured on video surveillance.

While authorities have not yet released the video, Detroit police tweeted a photo of the suspect's vehicle late Wednesday afternoon. Officers are looking for a Black Jeep Cherokee with the license plate No. EJL 8227.

Detroit Police say they believe it won’t be long until the suspects are caught.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call 313-596-1340. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments / 24

Super Star
7d ago

The D has returned to Detoilet, coincidentally after Chief Craig retired. People used to go there for a good time, as we did all the time, but no way anymore.

Reply(1)
11
David N Goliath
8d ago

Not a day goes by in Detroit that at least one person is killed. Mostly black on black crime. More like genocide of a race.

Reply(3)
9
Twister
8d ago

Another Major Embarrassment For That Shithole That's Supposedly Having A Comeback!!! My Wife And I Love Casinos And The D. Is 15 Minutes Away. WE GO UP NORTH!!! I NEVER Go To Detroit (Death City), For Anything!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

