The New Orleans Saints face the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night showdown in the Pacific Northwest. Russell Wilson will not be under center for the Seahawks. In his place will once again be Geno Smith, which is great news for the Saints. Not because Geno is so terrible, but because Russell is just that good. On the other side, the Saints face a Seattle defense that has struggled all season, and that could be just what the Saints need to have a breakout game on offense. The Saints can’t take any of that for granted if they want to win this game though.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO