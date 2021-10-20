CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WH touts plan to get kids ages 5 to 11 vaccinated for COVID-19

By Editorials
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration said Wednesday it will be ready to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 once the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign off on an application from Pfizer and BioNTech to start the rollout. White House...

www.washingtontimes.com

