Astronomy

UAE Mars Mission Captures Elusive Aurora on Red Planet

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Livermore Optics Used To Spot Elusive Aurora on Red Planet. The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Mars mission that launched about a year ago has recently captured the most detailed images of auroras in the Martian sky. The optics used to capture these images include a silicon carbide-coated mirror...

LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa finds first possible planet outside our galaxy

A Nasa telescope might have found the first ever planet outside of our own Milky Way galaxy.If confirmed, the world would be thousands of times further away than the many exoplanets we have found in our own galaxy so far.Scientists were able to do so using Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, using techniques that could allow for the search for other worlds to dramatically increase the amount of space it is able to scan.Until now, every exoplanet or possible exoplanet that has been found has been in our own Milky Way. That means almost all of them are less than...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Promising-looking SETI signal turns out to be of human origin

Modern human society has been making it ever more challenging for astronomers to get their job done. While we've designated radio-quiet areas and dark skies initiatives, tensions have been heightened recently by the launch of broadband-Internet satellites, which are present in rapidly growing numbers. Recent weeks have seen the reasons...
ASTRONOMY
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

NASA Says We Need to Talk About What Happens When We Find Life Beyond Earth

Even though we have not found any evidence of extraterrestrial life so far, that's not to say we shouldn't be prepared for the day when that could change. After all, many scientists think that alien life is a distinct possibility – if not an outright probability. While we are yet to turn up a whisper of hard evidence to support the hypothetical existence of life beyond Earth, we are nonetheless always looking for it. If or when we ever do find that evidence, though – or even just begin to piece together the first, incremental traces of it – we need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA to reveal new Jupiter atmosphere discovery Thursday. How to watch live.

NASA will hold a briefing Thursday (Oct. 28) with fresh information about how the atmosphere of Jupiter works beneath the giant planet's colorful clouds. You can watch the event live at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on this page, courtesy of NASA Television, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, the NASA website and the agency's social media channels. You'll see heavy participation from folks involved in the Juno mission, which is investigating Jovian weather processes from up close.
ASTRONOMY
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
Universe Today

This is How You Get Moons. An Earth-Sized World Just got Pummeled by Something Huge.

Titanic collisions are the norm in young solar systems. Earth’s Moon was the result of one of those collisions when the protoplanet Theia collided with Earth some 4.5 billion years ago. The collision, or series of collisions, created a swirling mass of ejecta that eventually coalesced into the Moon. It’s called the Giant Impact Hypothesis.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

The Radio Signal From Proxima Centauri Came From Earth After All

Turns out we were hearing ourselves! Earth can be a noisy place when listening to stars. Late last year, a story was leaked indicating that the Murriyang radio telescope in Australia had detected a “signal-of-interest”. Dubbed “blc1” (Breakthrough Listen Candidate 1), the signal appeared to originate from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the closest neighbouring star to the Sun. The signal had yet to be fully analyzed when the story was leaked. Now that the analysis is complete, research shows blc1 is in fact “RFI” – radio frequency interference – and not an interstellar signal.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Wants to Build a ‘Business Park’ in Space

Blue Origin doesn’t just want to take you to space—it also wants to help you stay there for a while. Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company has unveiled a new concept for a space station called Orbital Reef. No time table for completion was announced, but the company seems to be positioning the proposed low-orbital outpost as a potential replacement for the aging International Space Station (ISS). The proposal is just one of many that have been presented to NASA as it tries to figure out what to do with the 20-year-old ISS, reports The New York Times. The $100 billion space laboratory is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s New $10 Billion Webb Space Telescope Will Reveal the Supermassive Black Hole at the Heart of the Milky Way

Webb will tackle the challenge of the supermassive black hole’s puzzling flares, which have proved both intriguing and frustrating for astronomers. In its first year of operations, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will join forces with a global collaborative effort to create an image of the area directly surrounding the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is famous for its first image of the “shadow” of the black hole at the core of galaxy M87, and it has now turned its efforts to the more complex environment of Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. While M87’s core presented a steady target, Sagittarius A* exhibits mysterious flickering flares on an hourly basis, which make the imaging process much more difficult. Webb will assist with its own infrared images of the black hole region, providing data about when flares are present that will be a valuable reference to the EHT team.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Marine Carbon Sequestration: New Research Delves Into Fate of Ocean Carbon

Marine-dissolved organic matter, which originates from phytoplankton, holds as much carbon as Earth’s atmosphere, yet the biological processes governing its fate are primarily studied under idealized laboratory conditions or through indirect measures such as genome sequencing. In new research by a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientist and collaborators at...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Call for a framework for reporting evidence for life beyond Earth

Our generation could realistically be the one to discover evidence of life beyond Earth. With this privileged potential comes responsibility. The magnitude of the question of whether we areÂ alone in the Universe, and the public interest therein, opens the possibility that results may be taken to imply more than the observations support, or than the observers intend. As life-detection objectives become increasingly prominent in space sciences, it is essential to open a community dialogue about how to convey information in a subject matter that is diverse, complicated and has a high potential to be sensationalized. Establishing best practices for communicating about life detection can serve to set reasonable expectations on the early stages of a hugely challenging endeavour, attach value to incremental steps along the path, and build public trust by making clear that false starts and dead ends are an expected and potentially productive part of the scientific process. Here we endeavour to motivate and seed the discussion with basic considerations and offer an example of how such considerations might be incorporated and applied in a proof-of-concept-level framework. Everything mentioned herein, including the name of the confidence scale, is intended not as a prescription, but simply as the beginning of an important dialogue.
ASTRONOMY

