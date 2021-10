DURHAM — There were always going to be championship expectations for Duke in its final season under Coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, were voted as the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season by the media, earning the distinction for the seventh time in the last decade, despite missing the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since 1995.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO