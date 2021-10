Cancerous tumors are made up of many more components than just malignant cells from the tissue of origin. Immune cells can be recruited to the tumor site and form what is known as the tumor microenvironment. A subset of these are called tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). In an article published in Annals of Surgery, a team led by physician researchers at Osaka University determined that the number of TILs present in tumors from esophageal cancer (EC) patients could indicate their likelihood of survival.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO