The ultimate bachelor pad! Hugh Grant's former South Kensington penthouse which he lived in while filming Love Actually goes on sale for £7,950,000 - complete with hot tub, private gym and stunning panoramic views over London

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A plush penthouse in South Kensington that once belonged to Hugh Grant has gone on sale for a staggering £7,950,000.

The London abode was home to the British actor whilst he filmed the rom-com Love Actually in 2002 - and comes complete with an outdoor hot tub on the roof, a private gym, two large guest bedrooms and a large and lavish master bedroom.

Despite the hefty price tag, the ultimate bachelor pad was originally listed for an even bigger cost in 2019, when it was put on the market for £10million.

A plush penthouse in South Kensington that once belonged to Hugh Grant has gone on sale for a staggering £7,950,000
The London abode was home to the British actor whilst he filmed the rom-com Love Actually in 2002 - and comes complete with an outdoor hot tub on the roof, a private gym, two large guest bedrooms and a large and lavish master bedroom
Despite the hefty price tag, the ultimate bachelor pad was originally listed for an even bigger cost in 2019, when it was put on the market for £10million.
Hugh lived in the property when filming Richard Curtis' Christmas classic but sold it just one year later for £3.5million - £250,000 more than he paid for it

Hugh lived in the property when filming Richard Curtis' Christmas classic but sold it just one year later for £3.5million - £250,000 more than he paid for it.

With floor-to-ceiling glass windows covering the flashy apartment, it is thought the property was too high profile for Hugh who is well-known to prefer his privacy.

Up on the seventh floor of the South Kensington Petersham House, the impressive pad boasts a semi open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that opens onto a panoramic west-facing terrace.

With floor-to-ceiling glass windows covering the flashy apartment, it is thought the property was too high profile for Hugh who is well-known to prefer his privacy
Up on the seventh floor of the South Kensington Petersham House, the impressive pad boasts a semi open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that opens onto a panoramic west-facing terrace
Spanning a little more than 3,000sq ft, the three-bedroom property features south-facing views towards the river and Battersea Power Station in the master suite
The property has more than 1,500sq ft of private outdoor space - which includes a luxury sun deck, boasting glamorous seating spaces, and a hot tub

Spanning a little more than 3,000sq ft, the three-bedroom property features south-facing views towards the river and Battersea Power Station in the master suite.

It has more than 1,500sq ft of private outdoor space - which includes a luxury sun deck, boasting glamorous seating spaces, and a hot tub.

Estate agents Alexander Millett have listed the property, which has 'stunning panoramic views over London', for £7,950,000.

Estate agents Alexander Millett have listed the property, which has 'stunning panoramic views over London', for £7,950,000
The luxurious apartment features stylish furniture, with a cream and white theme featured in most the extravagant rooms
The master bedroom (pictured) boasts a door leading straight to the outdoor space, which features a hot tub and sun deck

