The wait for new Adele music is finally over. Almost six years after the release of her last studio album "25," the British singer-songwriter dropped a new song, "Easy on Me," along with an accompanying music video.In the song, the first single from her upcoming album "30," Adele croons about the passage of time and feeling stuck in a relationship over a gentle piano melody. The music video, which starts off in black-and-white, starts at the same location Adele used in her video for 2015 hit single “Hello.” In "Easy on Me," Adele takes a phone call on a windy day before getting in a truck and driving down a country road. Sheets of music fly out the backseat as she plays a cassette tape. Eventually, color seeps into her world.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO