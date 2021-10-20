CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

Detroit News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row. Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports. The Dow Jones...

www.detroitnews.com

