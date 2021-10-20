New General Manager named at KEYC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) Gray Television, parent company of KEYC News Now, announcing today that it has promoted Michele Gors to the role of General Manager. Gors succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who passed away in early September following a brief battle with cancer. She is an Emmy Award winning broadcast professional with more than three decades in the industry, who most recently served as the News Director for KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota. She has served as a News Manager and News Director in several markets including Memphis, Tampa, Las Vegas and Wichita, among others. Michele also served as President/CEO of the PBS affiliate in Wichita. She is a member of RTNDA, and a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism. Michele has also served on several nonprofit boards.

MANKATO, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO