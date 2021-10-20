CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New General Manager named at KEYC

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYC News Now has a new General Manager, its parent company announced Tuesday. Michele Gors was...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

