It was Easter Sunday 2020, and Shannon Zaccaria had 50 Easter lawn signs packed in her car by 8 a.m. In the passenger seat sat her teenage daughter in an Easter Bunny costume. The pair traveled from their Grand Island home across the Buffalo area for eight hours, delivering the 50 signs that customers had pre-ordered. They would pull up to the house, honk, the Easter Bunny stuck the sign in the lawn and waved to the kids and they moved on to the next residence. Zaccaria, owner of Popular Graphics Design & Print Shop, got help from another local business to get 50 more signs delivered that day.

