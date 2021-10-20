Of Mice & Men Get Atmospheric on ‘Fighting Gravity,’ Announce ‘Echo Album’ + Aaron Pauley Talks EP Trilogy

Sam Weber's storied exodus from his homeland of Canada to find new footing and opportunity in America resonates like a classic story of pain, loss, and rebirth. That narrative thread is woven throughout his new record, Get Free, offering a warm, intimate, and multidimensional portrait of the 28-year-old singer-songwriter. With this new collection of material, Weber reaches fresh emotional depths, commanding more expressive personal moments than ever before—at times within the margins of a single verse. This week, Weber gave fans an early look into Get Free ahead of its February 4th release with “Money,” a breezy, piano-meets-fuzz bass rocker seemingly about what it means to grow up and be faced with the need to leave Neverland—or at least the non-fictional equivalent of it. “Used to make time / Now we just make money,” sings Weber in the song’s refrain. Fans can hear “Money” now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Get Free ahead of its release right here. Last month, Weber shared with his fans a lyric video for album track “Here’s To The Future” which can be viewed here. He is currently on tour with Bahamas, see below for a full list of dates.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO