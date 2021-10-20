CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Of Mice & Men Get Atmospheric on ‘Fighting Gravity,’ Announce ‘Echo Album’ + Aaron Pauley Talks EP Trilogy

By Joe DiVita
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of Mice & Men have kept new music coming all throughout 2021 and now they've announced the Echo album alongside a music video for "Fighting Gravity," which finds the band opening up their sound to even more new areas. Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley also chatted with Loudwire about the new...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
littlevillagemag.com

Album Review: Jim Swim — ‘New Tattoo’ EP

Jim Swim is not new to the Iowa hip-hop scene. He performs all over the state, but during the day he teaches middle school kids about the importance of learning grammar and proper English. It is only natural he would take his verbal skills to the microphone. His latest release,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Remi Wolf Talks 'Getting Used To The Chaos' Following Release Of Debut Album 'Juno'

Remi Wolf has never taken much time off. And now, following the release of her debut album Juno and preparing for a North American tour, she'll have even less time to spare. For instance: When Billboard interviewed Wolf a few weeks ago, she was enjoying her daily commute to rehearsals, propping her phone up on the dash. “We’re still working out the kinks of the set," she says of the practices," but it’s really all coming together.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Aaron Pauley
gratefulweb.com

Sam Weber Announces New Album "Get Free"

Sam Weber's storied exodus from his homeland of Canada to find new footing and opportunity in America resonates like a classic story of pain, loss, and rebirth. That narrative thread is woven throughout his new record, Get Free, offering a warm, intimate, and multidimensional portrait of the 28-year-old singer-songwriter. With this new collection of material, Weber reaches fresh emotional depths, commanding more expressive personal moments than ever before—at times within the margins of a single verse. This week, Weber gave fans an early look into Get Free ahead of its February 4th release with “Money,” a breezy, piano-meets-fuzz bass rocker seemingly about what it means to grow up and be faced with the need to leave Neverland—or at least the non-fictional equivalent of it. “Used to make time / Now we just make money,” sings Weber in the song’s refrain. Fans can hear “Money” now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Get Free ahead of its release right here. Last month, Weber shared with his fans a lyric video for album track “Here’s To The Future” which can be viewed here. He is currently on tour with Bahamas, see below for a full list of dates.
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Johanna Burnheart announces remix EP

German musician Johanna Burnheart has announced ‘Burnheart Remixed’: a collection of reimagined tracks from her debut album ‘Burnheart’. The remix collection sees Burnheart explore the underground club scene which she says influences her work, with four electronic artists providing remixes. The four artists are Acid Pauli, Beth Lydi, Nesa Azadikhah...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Atmospheric#Music Industry#Mice Men#Echo#Twitch
loudersound.com

Soup announce new album Visions

Norwegian prog rock quintet Soup have announced that they will release their new album Visions through the wonderfully titled Crispin Glover Records on Novmeber 19. The Trondheim-based band's new album has been described as "If Godspeed You! Black Emperor ventured into jazz, hired Richard Wright as producer, mixed it down to cassette by a stressed-out Brian Eno."
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Magnum Announce New Album and Tour

(Freeman) Magnum have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Monster Roars" on January 14, 2022 and have revealed dates for a major tour of Europe next spring. We were sent the following details: But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony...
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Jlin announces new EP, ‘Embryo’

Indiana-based producer Jlin has announced the release of her new EP, ‘Embryo’. It drops on December 10, although the EP’s title track is available now via Bandcamp. According to the producer, the four tracks on the EP were written as “exercises in trying to get out of my own head. I wrote all these pieces in between commissions and trying to stay afloat mentally.”
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Gilt announce EP, release video

Florida based post-hardcore band Gilt have announced that they will be releasing a new EP In Windows, Through Mirrors. The EP is the first with drummer Ash Stixx on lead vocals and features two reworked songs from their 2020 album Ignore What's Missing and one new song. The EP will be out digitally November 11 and physical copies will be available through Knifepunch Records and Hunkofplastic Records. The band have released a video for "In Windows". The video was shot by Cole Kubizne and edited by Tyler Fieldhouse. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
97.9 WGRD

Lit Give Us ’90s Feels With New Song ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

The calendar may say 2021, but Lit are in a 1999 state of mind with their brand new single "Yeah Yeah Yeah." The SoCal outfit saw their star rise in the latter '90s with "My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable" and "Zip Lock," and they feel they've captured a bit of that magic with the new single as well.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

2021 albums & EPs that feature remarkable collabs

One thing that livens up 2021 is the seemingly endless inflow and outflow of creative juices of our favorite K-pop figures. Since the beginning of the year, we have been waking up to one comeback after another. Some give us standout singles, but if we’re a little luckier, we get an extended play or full album ready to satisfy our auditory senses.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs

How does Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle get some of those bad man sounds from his guitar? It's a lifetime worth of playing that's taken him through several bands and we dig deeper into his guitar inspirations in this episode of Loudwire's Gear Factor. Like many other musicians, MTV was a...
ROCK MUSIC
Cartoon Brew

Looney Tunes Characters Are Getting A ‘Gravity-Defying’ Live Stage Show

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and friends are heading to theaters. Not cinemas — the actual stage. Warner Bros. has partnered with Montreal-based production company Monlove to create a live musical stage show featuring the Looney Tunes characters, which will tour the world. It is described as follows:. Looney Tunes characters,...
THEATER & DANCE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy