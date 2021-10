Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is set for minor surgery on his hand, which will rule the Norway international out of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea.Elyounoussi played the whole 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Burley, and is set for the procedure on Monday.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the 27-year-old to be available again for this weekend’s trip to Watford “He (Elyounoussi) will have his operation on Monday,” Hasenhuttl said. “He needs to have it (to recover from the injury).“He will miss the Chelsea game, but this is normal. He needs to have two or three days’ rest...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO