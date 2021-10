American Express has launched a digital checking account for businesses and issued its first ever debit card as part of the package. Previewed in June, US small and mid-sized businesses can now apply for the new Business Checking account in as little as 10 minutes. The app-only account comes with a debit card for online and instore purchases and ATM withdrawals via the MoneyPass network. It also offers a mobile cheque deposit facility.

