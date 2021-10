Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd lead the nominees for the American Music Awards with seven and six nods respectively, show producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC today this morning. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are close behind with five. The full list of nominees is below. Voting for the show, whose winners are chose by fans, is open — fans can vote for all AMA categories on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. The awards take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and stream next day...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO