Customer ordering habits have shifted dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and they are unlikely to shift back completely. Whereas traditionally customers would enter a restaurant, order their food at the point of sale (POS), then leave with their meals, orders are now coming in from digital devices, at the drive thru, and at kiosks. In fact, 90 percent of transactions pre-COVID were rung up at a traditional POS, but now almost 70 percent of them are rung up elsewhere, says Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems.

