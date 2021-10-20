Modern Magic on N. Front Street: Ritualist Opens Shop

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY OCTOBER 30th from 1PM till 3PM. Beautiful Church Hill home built in 2020! Front porch, gorgeous landscaping & large open floor plan w/ 9ft ceilings, LED recessed lights, HW floors & quartz counters throughout! FR w/ fireplace, shiplap wall, custom live edge wood mantel & space for a large sectional. Kitchen is a chefs dream w/ 8ft island, farm house sink, SS appliances, large pantry & custom wine bar w/ wine fridge. Large laundry/mudroom w/ built in cabinets, counter space & shelving for your storage needs. Main level 4th bedroom is great guest suite w/ attached full BTH w/ large vanity & tub/shower combo. Upstairs features primary suite w/ 2 large closets, sitting space great for reading & en-suite w/ custom tiled shower w/ heavy glass door, double vanity & large scale tile floor. Down the hall you have 2 additional bedrooms, both fit king beds & a well appointed hall bath w/ dual vanity & custom tiled tub/shower combo. Out back is fully fenced w/ deck & stamped concrete patio. Whether you are sitting & enjoying a fire or grilling on your deck this space is sure to please. Don't miss this great home located near down town, close to 25th street MKT, Jefferson & Libby park. Call 2day & make it yours!
