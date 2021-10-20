Modern Magic on N. Front Street: Ritualist Opens Shop

A new restaurant has opened in downtown Winslow and it promises to offer new and exciting menu items and experiences. Old Town Grill, located at 108 E. Second St. officially opened its doors Oct. 1. Kelly Rada, the owner of Old Town Grill noted, “This building was built in 1910, and we loved the idea of bringing the old in to the new. So, it has a lot of elements from the original building but with modern upgrades. It is really neat to see people react to those features, especially people who know the building and have memories here.”

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO