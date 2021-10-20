CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

ARTEM ANISIMOV RETURNS TO RUSSIA AFTER THIRTEEN SEASONS IN THE NHL

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending thirteen seasons, 771 regular season games in the National Hockey League, Artem Anisimov has returned home to Russia. The 33-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with hometown club in the KHL, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He spent two...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran C Artem Anisimov signs in KHL

After failing to earn an NHL contract, Artem Anisimov has left for the KHL. The 33-year-old center was in training camp with the Colorado Avalanche, but after being released earlier this month has now signed a one-year deal with HC Lokomotiv, his old team. It’s been years since Anisimov played...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar, from Jenner & Block released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: This horrible mistake is only getting worse

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a terrible position right now. After another dud performance at home against the Vancouver Canucks, the Hawks are now 0-4-1. Not having a win in their first five games is an absolute disgrace. On a night where they honored Patrick Kane for reaching 1000 games last season, you’d like to see them come out better than that.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY COMMENTS ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A RETURN TO PITTSBURGH AFTER THIS SEASON

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has now played for three teams throughout his career, he will always be known for his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the team that drafted him first overall in 2003 and where he won his three Stanley Cups. Fleury is, of course, spending this year in Chicago. He will become an unrestricted free agent once this year ends and he's already being asked about the possibility of a return to Pittsburgh for next year.
NHL
markerzone.com

A CURRENT BLACKHAWKS PLAYER OFFERS SOME THOUGHTS ON THE FINDINGS OF THE INVESTIGATION

With Tuesday's release of the findings of the investigation on the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, along with the aftermath that followed and the resignation of GM Stan Bowman, many within the Blackhawks organization have been rocked just as hard with the information contained in that release as the rest of us.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Awful Announcing

Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in TSN conversation: “I want to make sure…this does not happen to somebody else.

Through much of the reporting and then the ultimate investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual abuse allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich, the identity of the key player in question was only listed as “John Doe.” On Wednesday, Kyle Beach revealed in a TSN SportsCentre interview with Rick Westhead (who had led much of the reporting into this, along with The Athletic team of Katie Strang, Mark Lazerus, and Scott Powers) that he is the aforementioned John Doe. Beach, now playing in Germany, spoke candidly about how this abuse has affected him, and how disappointed he was in the responses and denials from the Blackhawks’ organization and the lack of action from the NHLPA, and the full conversation between him and Westhead is well worth a watch or a read (there’s a full transcription in that TSN link). But his comments that really stand out are on why he’s going public with this:
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Stan Bowman is out and the Chicago Blackhawks are fined $2M after law firm announces findings of its investigation related to 2010 misconduct allegations

Stan Bowman established himself in the hockey world when the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, his first season as general manager. That same year, Hawks upper management failed to act on a player’s sexual assault claim until after the championship was secured, according to a law firm’s independent review. The damning details in that report, released Tuesday, came at a high cost ...
NHL
Blue Seat

NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

NHL TV and radio schedules for 2021-22 season

The NHL TV schedules for the Rangers, Islanders, Devils, ESPN and TNT for the 2021-22 season. Close to 1,300 games will be available to subscribers.
NHL
weareiowa.com

NHL Power Rankings: Lightning, Avalanche lead way at start of season

FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, the Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup back-to-back not just because they were the best hockey team on the ice. They were also the NHL's best in the front office managing the salary cap made even more difficult because of pandemic revenue losses. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
NHL

