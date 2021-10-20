Lime House to expand into Hamburg

Most of you are familiar with poke cakes I am sure, but have you ever thought about using soda in one? Poke cakes are generally made by baking a cake, then poking the tops of the cake with either a fork or the top of a wooden spoon and then immediately pouring on either a flavored gelatin mixture or some type of chocolate, caramel or even a creamy fruit topping. I have a recipe on my website for a banana pudding poke cake that is basically a yellow cake that has been poked and filled with banana instant pudding. I refrigerate that and once the pudding becomes firm, I top the cake with bananas, whipped cream and vanilla wafers. It is delicious and was my Grandma Deloris’ favorite cake! I also make a turtle poke cake that is a chocolate cake with caramel drizzle, chocolate buttercream and pecans that is just as delicious. The banana pudding recipe came to me through some inspiration behind a Facebook post, but the turtle poke cake came to me by way of a friend of mine who was working on a collection of poke cake recipes that she later had published into a poke cake cookbook!

