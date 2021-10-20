CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD analysis: Breaks resistance at 0.7430

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Australian Dollar rose by 77 pips or 1.04% against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD...

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

AUD/USD Potential Target At 0.7450

The AUD/USD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7490 during the first half of Wednesday’s trading session. However, the exchange rate breached the channel pattern at the end of the day. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Bears could continue

On Wednesday, the common European currency declined by 74 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to trend...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Forward rates, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY

Today's GBP/USD vital point for higher is now located at 1.3779. GBP/USD's 5 numbers for today's day trade is located at 1.3674, 1.3696, 1.3712, 1.3777 and 1.3812. Break at 1.3777 targets 1.3812 then short and fail then targets lower levels at 1.3674. Then long or 2 trades. EUR/USD contends with...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Zero bullishness the drop is imminent

There is nothing bullish here. EUR/USD drop is imminent. Break of the trend line adds momentum. W L5 should be the first target. Right shoulder formation. The price is in a downtrend. There is nothing bullish here. The EUR/USD has been very slow the last two weeks. Continuation below the trend line is expected as the bears gain more momentum. D L4 marks the breakout point -1.1579. Stronger move down will happen if bears manage to make this level of resistance. On higher time frames it is very clear that markets are bearish. Look for the break lower. D L5 is the first target where the intraday move should aim for. W L5 -1.1546 is the main target.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD probes tops above 1.1640 on Lagarde

EUR/USD jumps to 3-day highs beyond 1.1640. The ECB sees inflation running hot for longer. Flash US Q3 GDP came at 2.0%; Claims rose by 281K. The single currency manages well to keep the bid tone unchanged and pushes EUR/USD to fresh tops past the 1.1640 level on Thursday. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to enjoy a gentle rise on a break above 1.38 – Scotiabank

“After falling for three consecutive days, markets placed renewed bets on BoE tightening yesterday (likely as a consequence of the BoC’s hawkish announcement) which are continuing today to price in 17bps in hikes; December meeting OIS are pricing a similarly sized hike from November.”. “The 1.3770 area acted to limit...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish Near October High

Australian inflation unexpectedly surged at its fastest pace since 2015 in Q3. Equities fell amid speculation central banks will accelerate tapering before year-end. AUD/USD is poised to extend its rally beyond the 0.7550 price zone. The AUD/USD pair moved further closer to its monthly high, trading as high as 0.7535...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD revers sharply from $1810 and tumbles toward $1790

Metals are unable to benefit from a sharp decline of the US dollar across the board. XAU/USD faces resistance at $1810 and fails to hold above $1800. Gold dropped almost $20 during the last hour and turned negative for the day. XAU/USD jumped to $1810, reaching the highest level since last Friday and then it changed its direction falling toward $1790. It bottomed at $1792, and it is hovering around $1795, still looking for a direction.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD approaches 1.2300 lows as the loonie builds up

US dollar's recovery fails at 1.2380. Weak US GDP data has hurt the greenback. USD/CAD is expected to continue sliding towards 1.2208 – Credit Suisse. The US dollar’s recovery attempt from Wednesday’s low at 1.2300 has been frustrated at 1.2380 and the pair turned lower against, retreating to 1.2330 against a somewhat firmer Canadian dollar.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

DXY plunges, EUR/USD shakes hands with daily resistance

Buyers are finally beginning to display some leadership out of prime support at $1.1473-1.1583, consuming downside momentum derived from long-term sell-stops tripped beneath lows at $1.1612 (2020). $1.1981-1.1848 supply is recognised as the next upside objective. In the event buyers fail to agree higher prices, south of current support shines...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Swings in between 21-day and 50-day SMA confluence

AUD/NZD extends previous session’s declines on Friday. The cross-currency pair faces a resistance barrier near 1.0500. AUD/NZD edges lower on the last trading day of the week in the Asian trading session. The cross-currency pair stayed in a narrow trade band amid upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0472, down 0.04% for the day.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to lurch higher towards the resistance line at 0.7616 – Commerzbank

AUD/USD has advanced beyond 0.7500 and closes in on the multi-month highs it set at 0.7548 last week. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the aussie to surpass the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7562 to challenge the 0.7616 mark. “AUD/USD is bid near-term and...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Setups on GBP/USD and AUD/CAD

Whether you like trading the majors or you’re looking at the comdolls this week, I got yo back with a trend play on Cable and a range setup on AUD/CAD. Who’s FOMO-ing on GBP/USD’s short-term uptrend?. If you are, then you’re gonna love that it’s hanging out at 1.3775, which...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Consolidates Gains

The Australian dollar rallied after Q3 inflation exceeded expectations. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration in the upward movement. Pullbacks are likely to attract a ‘buy the dips’ crowd. The pair has been consolidating its recent gains above 0.7450, a former major resistance that has...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3771; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3760 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3975. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1.3845.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Same Consolidative and Digestive Attitude

The Australian dollar has rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the 0.75 level, but then got hammered in the middle of the day, only to turn around and rally again. Quite frankly, this is a market that continues to hear a lot of noise right around this area, as it appears we are in the midst of trying to make bigger decisions. If and when we do, it could lead to the markets showing us where the next 300 pips come from.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7483; (P) 0.7504; (R1) 0.7524;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 0.7545 temporary top is still extending. In case of another retreat, downside should be contained by 0.7377 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.7454 will resume the rise from 0.7105 to 161.8% projection of 0.7105 to 0.7477 from 0.7169 at 0.7771.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 50-DMA on monthly support break

GBP/USD fades bounce off weekly low, keeps monthly support line breakdown. Bullish MACD challenges downside past 50-DMA, recovery moves have a bumpy road below 200-DMA. GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend following the key support break, pressured around 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair broke an...
CURRENCIES

