EUR/JPY analysis: Bulls could prevail

The US dollar pairs in the Forex market are looking to the announcement of the US economic growth rate today. Results that are stronger than expectations will raise expectations of an imminent tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Ahead of today's important events, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair has fluctuated in a range between the 113.38 support level and the 114.31 resistance level since the beginning of this week's trading. It settled around the 113.52 level at the time of writing the analysis. The US dollar is still the strongest with expectations of tightening the US central bank's policy, and the results of US economic data in the recent period gave those expectations more impetus.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO