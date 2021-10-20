EUR/JPY analysis: Bulls could prevail

Today's trading session is crucial for the euro's performance against the rest of the other major currencies, as the European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy decisions. Amid strong expectations that the bank will maintain interest rates, the strongest focus will be on the tone of the bank's policy statement and the statements of the bank's governor, Christine Lagarde. Ahead of this event, the EUR/USD is still under downward pressure, stable below the 1.1600 support level. The euro's decline against the dollar during the September period was halted in part by a marked shift in market expectations regarding the future of interest rates in the Eurozone.
