EUR/JPY analysis: Bulls could prevail

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the common European currency edged higher by 55 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen....

actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Bears Could Continue

On Wednesday, the common European currency declined by 74 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to trend...
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 131.59; (P) 132.06; (R1) 132.54;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is mildly on the downside as corrective pull back from 133.44 is extending. Downside should be contained above 130.45 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 133.44 will target 134.11 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 114.42. Next target is 61.8% projection of 121.63 to 134.11 from 127.91 at 135.62.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Either Way

After a short-term downward momentum in EUR/USD, a new sideways channel has been formed in the range of 1.1585/1.1625. There is an assumption that the price is flat due to the European Central Bank's (EC)s upcoming monetary policy meeting, leading to accumulation. Consequently, a bearish trend is likely to start with a sharp rise in speculation.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Larger Bulls Likely To Resume After Consolidation

The USDJPY is standing at the back foot in European trading on Thursday, following a mild reaction on the outcome of BoJ policy meeting, earlier today. The Bank of Japan kept ultra-easy policy as expected, with short-term interest rate target remaining around -0.1%. BoJ expects the economy to eventually pick...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Cautiously Watching ECB

Today's trading session is crucial for the euro's performance against the rest of the other major currencies, as the European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy decisions. Amid strong expectations that the bank will maintain interest rates, the strongest focus will be on the tone of the bank's policy statement and the statements of the bank's governor, Christine Lagarde. Ahead of this event, the EUR/USD is still under downward pressure, stable below the 1.1600 support level. The euro's decline against the dollar during the September period was halted in part by a marked shift in market expectations regarding the future of interest rates in the Eurozone.
dailyforex.com

EUR/JPY: Short-Term Lows in Sight as Nervous Trading Grows

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The EUR/JPY has moved lower in early trading today as the specter of announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank cast shadows. While this may cause short-term nervousness among speculators, unless there is a major surprise from either central bank, this may turn out to be a non-event. The current price ratio of the EUR/JPY is near the 131.650 area and trading remains rather intriguing for speculators who may believe the Forex pair has been slightly oversold in recent trading.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Breaks channel pattern

Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 114 pips or 0.92% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower on Thursday. The potential target for...
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipation of US Growth Data

The US dollar pairs in the Forex market are looking to the announcement of the US economic growth rate today. Results that are stronger than expectations will raise expectations of an imminent tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Ahead of today's important events, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair has fluctuated in a range between the 113.38 support level and the 114.31 resistance level since the beginning of this week's trading. It settled around the 113.52 level at the time of writing the analysis. The US dollar is still the strongest with expectations of tightening the US central bank's policy, and the results of US economic data in the recent period gave those expectations more impetus.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Potential target at 0.7450

The AUD/USD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7490 during the first half of Wednesday's trading session. However, the exchange rate breached the channel pattern at the end of the day. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Forward rates, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY

Today's GBP/USD vital point for higher is now located at 1.3779. GBP/USD's 5 numbers for today's day trade is located at 1.3674, 1.3696, 1.3712, 1.3777 and 1.3812. Break at 1.3777 targets 1.3812 then short and fail then targets lower levels at 1.3674. Then long or 2 trades. EUR/USD contends with...
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Upside move capped at 86.00, doji clouds the uptrend

AUD/JPY has been trapped within the 85.00-86.00 range in the last three days. AUD/JPY: Long-wicks on both sides of a doji depicts indecision between buyers/sellers. AUD/JPY: RSI at overbought levels could spur a correction towards 84.61 before resuming the uptrend. The AUD/JPY hovers around familiar levels, unable to break in...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Forecast remains for a slide to 112 in 3M – Rabobank

At this week meeting, the Bank of Japan reiterated its ultra-easing monetary policy stance and reduced both growth and inflation forecasts. Although USD/JPY has backed away from its recent highs in the 114.70 area, interest rate differentials have left the currency pair elevated, explained analysts at Rabobank. Key Quotes:. “The...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Returns back below 114.00

The recovery of the USD/JPY ended at the 114.30 level. The USD/JPY did not reach the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 114.36 and started a decline. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the 113.55 level. A continuation of...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Is pushed down by SMA

Since Monday, the EUR/USD has been testing the support of the 1.1585/1.1595 zone. In the meantime, it was spotted that on Tuesday and Wednesday the currency exchange rate failed to recover due to the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving averages. If the 55-hour simple moving average continues to push...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level

EUR/JPY declines for the second consecutive session on Thursday. BOJ and ECB rate decisions will set the course of trade for the pair. Momentum oscillator signals caution before placing any aggressive bids. EUR/JPY edges lower on Thursday in the early Asian session. The pair opened higher but fizzled out quickly...
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/JPY

We’ve got not one but two central bank events coming around the corner to potentially shake up EUR/JPY. Will the upcoming monetary policy statements from the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank be enough to get both currencies moving?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked...
