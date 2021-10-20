CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Glass keeping focus on turning Aberdeen’s fortunes around

 8 days ago
Stephen Glass described the support of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack as “brilliant” but vowed to keep his focus on turning around the Dons’ fortunes.

Cormack delivered a rousing defence of Glass after a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday, by a Dundee team who were bottom of the cinch Premiership, left the Pittodrie side without a win in 10 matches.

The Aberdeen chairman insisted in a subsequent BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound interview that it was “way too early” to be talking about changing managers while adding: “I will take responsibility. We are nine games in, 29 to go. The board and more importantly, the whole player pool believe in the coaching team.”

Ahead of the home game against Hibernian on Saturday, Glass said: “The support was brilliant, it was nice and it was appreciated but to be perfectly honest it does not change our focus on preparing for games.

“Regardless of what happens, we come in, we focus on the next game and that’s the way we work. That will continue to be the case.

“The team have shown we should be getting more points than we have been, there is no doubt about that whatsoever and they continue to believe in that and the people who put us here believe in that.

“And with the run of results we have been on, I think that if there was not that belief, there is no doubt we wouldn’t be here answering these questions.

“The good thing for the supporters of our club is that they saw how passionate the chairman is about the situation at the club, the belief he has got in the people he has in here, including the group of players, which is important too.

“But the be all and end all is getting results on the pitch and I am fully aware of what happens if that doesn’t happen.

“There are people who want to push that agenda that bit quicker, they would probably rather that we don’t get the results so that they can be proved right but it is my job and the players and the staff to prove the people who put us in this position, right.

“There are zero excuses coming out of my mouth and it is something I am looking forward to rectifying as quick as I can.”

Comments / 0

Nathan Wood vows to keep it simple as Hibernian look to bounce back at Aberdeen

Nathan Wood will keep it simple should he retain his place in the Hibernian side for the trip to struggling Aberdeen on Saturday. The 19-year-old defender joined Jack Ross’ squad on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in August and made his long-awaited debut as replacement for suspended Ryan Porteous in last week’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Easter Road.
Person
Stephen Glass
BBC

Stephen Glass: Aberdeen chairman has 'no intention' of sacking manager

Aberdeen have "no intention" of sacking manager Stephen Glass, says chairman Dave Cormack. The Dons have not won in 10 games in all competitions, losing their past five matches. The 45-year-old ex-Atlanta United coach faces top-five sides Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts in his side's next three Scottish Premiership fixtures. "I...
BBC

Stephen Glass: Aberdeen boss appreciates backing from 'passionate chairman'

Stephen Glass welcomes the "brilliant" backing of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack but is offering "zero excuses" as he strives to arrest a terrible run. Cormack gave an impassioned defence of Glass on Monday after a fifth successive league loss, saying it was "way too early" to consider changes. And while...
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass relieved to end winless run against Hibernian

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was relieved his team finally ended their barren run with a narrow but deserved 1-0 win over Hibernian. Christian Ramirez’s first-half goal gave the Dons their first victory in 11 matches in all competitions after five straight cinch Premiership defeats. Glass this week received public backing...
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass set to use players out of position due to injuries

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is set to ask players to adapt out of position rather than throwing young defenders into an emotional night at Ibrox. Glass has lost full-backs Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay and centre-back Declan Gallagher to injury for several weeks ahead of Wednesday’s game against Rangers, who will be paying tribute to late manager Walter Smith.
Walter Smith dead: Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager dies aged 73

Walter Smith, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, has died aged 73. Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game who became a legend at Rangers. His two spells at Ibrox, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles including seven in a row during the 90s, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008.“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith,” Rangers said in...
