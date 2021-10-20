CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USD/CAD analysis: Bears could prevail

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar edged higher by 49 pips or 0.40% against the Canadian Dollar on Tuesday. The surge was...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD plummets as divergence between Fed and BOC widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Breaks Channel Pattern

Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 114 pips or 0.92% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower on Thursday. The potential target for...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Potential target at 0.7450

The AUD/USD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7490 during the first half of Wednesday's trading session. However, the exchange rate breached the channel pattern at the end of the day. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Usd#Us Dollar#Cad#Moving Average#Canadian#Usd Cad
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2299; (P) 1.2365; (R1) 1.2429; …. USD/CAD is still staying in consolidation above 1.2286 temporary low despite some jitters. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.2497 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 1.2286 will resume the fall from 1.2947 to 161.8% projection of 1.2947 to 1.2492 from 1.2894 at 1.2158 next.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD Talking Points:. The Canadian Dollar caught a jolt yesterday when the BoC brought a hawkish warning to their rate decision. USD/CAD has clawed back a portion of that move already but CAD-strength may be more attractive elsewhere, against currencies such as the Japanese Yen or the Euro.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Forecast remains for a slide to 112 in 3M – Rabobank

At this week meeting, the Bank of Japan reiterated its ultra-easing monetary policy stance and reduced both growth and inflation forecasts. Although USD/JPY has backed away from its recent highs in the 114.70 area, interest rate differentials have left the currency pair elevated, explained analysts at Rabobank. Key Quotes:. “The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Upside move capped at 86.00, doji clouds the uptrend

AUD/JPY has been trapped within the 85.00-86.00 range in the last three days. AUD/JPY: Long-wicks on both sides of a doji depicts indecision between buyers/sellers. AUD/JPY: RSI at overbought levels could spur a correction towards 84.61 before resuming the uptrend. The AUD/JPY hovers around familiar levels, unable to break in...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a run to 1.25 the figure on weekly outlook

The price on the weekly chart is consolidating and could be on the verge of an upside correction to test the neckline of the M-formation as illustrated on the chart. The daily chart is offering a head and shoulders pattern, albeit in reverse, which is a bullish pattern and offers conviction to the upside bias as displayed on the weekly chart above.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears stepping in as US yields melt

EUR/USD is currently trapped between critical support and resistance. The single unit is faring better following a fall in US yields. EUR/USD is slightly firmer on the day trading around the 1.16 figure after rising from a low of 1.1548 to a score a high of 1.1626 following a drop in US yields as follows:
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD

EUR/GBP rises, German confidence unexpectedly improves, UK budget in focus. EUR/GBP is pushing a few pips higher as investors look ahead to the British government’s autumn budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his tax & spending plans for the coming year whilst the OBR will provide GDP and borrowing...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD: Slight Move Higher as Lower Realms are Challenged

The USD/CAD has been challenging the 1.240000 mark in early trading this morning. The slight move higher will get the attention of speculators because the forex pair has been traversing within important mid-term lows. A mark of 1.23500 was tested yesterday, the day before a low of 1.23380 was seen. Incrementally the past handful of days has seen the USD/CAD move higher.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, NZD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1604; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1625 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1495. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1755. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1535.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pressured towards 1.3750 inside rising wedge

USD/CAD pulls back from weekly top inside bearish chart pattern. Descending RSI line directs intraday sellers towards 200-HMA. Last weekly high, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenge short-term upside. USD/CAD fails to extend the previous day’s rebound while taking offers around 1.2375, down 0.08% intraday ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The Loonie...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates in a range below 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD remained confined in a range through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support amid stronger USD. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Potential Reversals For AUD/USD and USD/CAD

AUD/USD is trading below a key short-term SMA while USD/CAD is forming a potential reversal candlestick pattern. Think we’ll see reversals for these major comdoll pairs?. In case you missed it, AUD/USD has been on a steep uptrend since late September. What makes the pair interesting today is that it’s...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy