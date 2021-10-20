CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great Robin Williams. The milestone 200th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire is a must-see for Casey fans. An HBO documentary examines the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. PBS’ Nature opens its 40th anniversary with a study of...

TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Confirms Big Return After Jesse Spencer Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to Jesse Spencer with its 200th episode, but a face from the past has been confirmed to return. On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6, titled "Dead Zone," Andy Allo will be back as Lieutenant Wendy Seager. More exciting is that Wendy looks to be working...
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 4

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4, there were many changes in Firehouse 51 and Kidd was happy to have this new role. Meanwhile, Chief Hawkins wanted to learn more about Brett, so he went out in the ambulance with her. Elsewhere, Casey embarked on a trip out of town,...
prrecordgazette.com

Watch the uncanny Robin Williams impersonation that has fans calling for a biopic

It’s been seven years since Robin Williams died, but you could be forgiven for thinking you’d seen — and especially heard — a ghost in a new video on YouTube. Actor, comedian and impressionist Jamie Costa this week uploaded a video to his YouTube channel entitled ROBIN Test Footage Scene. Set in 1982, the five-minute clip shows Costa as Williams in his dressing room, preparing to shoot a scene in the TV show Mork & Mindy, then in its fourth and final season.
IndieWire

‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Rote Re-Assembly of Footage, with Little Insight

It’s arguably too soon for “Four Hours at the Capitol,” though not because the January 6th insurrection is too taboo a topic. Rather, the 92-minute HBO documentary has little to say that hasn’t already been said over the last nine months, and little by way of factual or aesthetic detail that might illuminate new angles on the day’s harrowing events. There are a few intriguing exceptions, though these are not only fleeting, but also sandwiched between larger narrative slices that feel almost perspective-less in their approach to fresh wounds and extremely recent history. A sense of stillness and normalcy permeates the...
MLive.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ stream for free

ABC’s Superstar series returns tonight at 10/9c with rare footage of Robin Williams. Tune in to watch another in-depth episode featuring an icon who shaped American culture. Superstar is a documentary series in which every episode covers a different “maverick who shaped American culture.” The show utilizes intimate footage, exclusive information, and reputable interviews to allow viewers behind the curtain—granting fans of the series a closer look at these talented, and often inspirational, figures. Season 1 of Superstar profiles powerhouse celebrities Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Don’t miss tonight’s installment, “Superstar: Robin Williams,” tonight at 10/9c on ABC.
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special on the life of comedian Robin Williams

Superstar: Robin Williams (10 p.m., ABC) - This ABC News series returns with a profile of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most inventive and beloved comedians. The new episode recounts Williams’ life through his own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. In addition to archival interviews with Williams, the special will have interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired him, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as director Barry Levinson. If you miss the program on Wednesday, it canbe viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Found,’ ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ and more

A synopsis of the documentary “Found” — which tells the story of three teenage Chinese American girls who learn that they’re cousins after having been abandoned on the streets of Guangdong province as infants and later adopted by Americans — sounds like a vague hybrid of “Three Identical Strangers,” about brothers separated at birth, and “One Child Nation,” which looks at the former Chinese policy of limiting family size. (The film notes that the draconian one-child policy led to more than 130,000 foreign adoptions between 1979 and 2015.) But “Found” turns out to be about a lot more. For one thing, the three girls discover, very early in the film, they’re related, after taking DNA tests through the genetic testing operation 23andMe. That takes some — but by no means all — the drama and emotion out of the film, whose main theme is the search for one’s personal history, no matter where that leads. Two of the girls decide to look for their birthparents, using self-described genetic “detective” Liu Hao of My China Roots; one cousin opts out. This search leads to the uncovering of many stories, not just those involving its three main subjects, but of the Chinese “aunties,” nannies and orphanage workers who took care of abandoned babies, and of parents searching for children they were forced to give up. Even Hao’s backstory is explored, to moving effect. The title “Found,” in short, has many meanings, referring not only to how the film’s subjects were picked up off the street by caring strangers, or how the girls came to know each other, but also to the discovery of what family, connection and identity really mean. PG. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements and brief smoking. 98 minutes.
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
EW.com

Watch Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers with a secret in Netflix's True Story

Kevin Hart has a lot to lose in the first trailer for Netflix's True Story. For the new limited series from former Narcos boss Eric Newman, the comedy rockstar makes a dramatic turn, blending reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
Variety

NBC Debuts First Look at Celina Smith as Annie in ‘Annie Live!’ (TV News Roundup)

NBC revealed a first look at Celina Smith as Annie in “Annie Live!,” which airs on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. The image sees Smith wearing the titular orphan’s famous white-collared red dress, “holding hands” with the dog who will play Sandy in the production. Smith, who is 12 years old, was cast after NBC’s nationwide search for a “future star” to take the iconic role. She’s most recently been seen as Rebecca in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” on Nickelodeon and has also played Young Nala in the touring company of “The Lion King.” “Annie Live!” also stars Harry Connick Jr. as...
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’: TV Review

In the temporal wormhole that is pandemic life, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the eventually-twice-impeached 45th president of the United States feels like it was 20 years ago. And it also feels like it was yesterday. Along those same lines, viewers of Jamie Roberts’ new HBO documentary, Four Hours at the Capitol, are likely either to think that the 88-minute film is arriving at exactly the right moment, as our visceral memories of the attempted insurrection might be fading and becoming selective, or that it’s far, far too soon. Whatever societal need we might have for a...
