After a longer than anticipated “intermission,” Grosse Pointe Theatre is excited to get back to live theatre, performing its first indoor performance since January 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grosse Pointe Theatre will open its 74th season with Some Enchanted Evening® – the Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, running October 15-24. When: Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m., Saturday October 16 at 8 p.m., Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m., Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m. Where: Pierce Middle School Auditorium 15430 Kercheval Ave. Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 How: For tickets, visit gpt.org/tickets or call the ticket office at 313-881-4004.

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO