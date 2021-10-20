Chucky Episode 2 Review - "Give Me Something Good to Eat"

The "Chucky" TV series just gave us something we never knew we needed until now: Chucky wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Chucky dons the mask to blend in during Halloween in the latest episode of the SYFY series. And if you're still waiting to check the show out, you can watch that second episode – titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat" – online, for free, right now. The Hello Kitty moment is a brief, but memorable, moment, with Chucky strolling along amongst other trick or treaters. "Surely, someone will notice this is a walking doll," you might think. But no. That's not how things work in the world of "Chucky." So put on your Good Guy overalls, comb your hair to the side, and watch the full Halloween episode of "Chucky" below.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO