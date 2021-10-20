CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chucky Episode 2 Review - "Give Me Something Good to Eat"

By Tom Jorgensen
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers follow for Chucky's second episode, "Give Me Something Good to Eat," which aired on Syfy on Oct. 19. After a premiere which got things off to a strong start, Chucky resets the status quo with a more plodding second episode. “Give Me Something Good to Eat” finds Hackensack reeling from...

www.ign.com

Related
TVLine

The Good Doctor, Chucky, NCIS, Queen Sugar

A killer doll, a doctor from Grey’s Anatomy‘s past and characters from three different NCISes all pop up in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve gathered 25 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
1063nowfm.com

First Episode Of ‘Chucky’ TV Show Released Online For Free

Just in time for Halloween, USA Network and Syfy have released the first episode of the new Chucky TV series online. The show, which picks up after the events of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, breathes new life into the horror franchise. Chucky is helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the screenplay for the original Child's Play trilogy.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Review: Syfy’s ‘Chucky’ Killed It in Season Premiere “Death by Misadventure”

In the new installment of the Chucky franchise, everyone’s favorite little nightmare makes his way to the TV screen and back home to where it all began. Creator and original writer Don Mancini once again manages to create a new and interesting setting for the possessed doll to play, and doesn’t hesitate to involve the greater universe storyline from the get-go, but makes sure to keep it palatable to new viewers just getting into the franchise.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How to watch Chucky Episode 2 live tonight, October 20

SYFY appears to have a massive hit on its hands with the recent release of the Chucky TV series. With a Certified Fresh seal of approval on Rotten Tomatoes and tons of great feedback on social media, everyone wants more Chucky right now. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Chucky Episode 2.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
Brad Dourif
/Film

Watch: The Halloween Episode Of Chucky Is Now Online For Free

The "Chucky" TV series just gave us something we never knew we needed until now: Chucky wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Chucky dons the mask to blend in during Halloween in the latest episode of the SYFY series. And if you're still waiting to check the show out, you can watch that second episode – titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat" – online, for free, right now. The Hello Kitty moment is a brief, but memorable, moment, with Chucky strolling along amongst other trick or treaters. "Surely, someone will notice this is a walking doll," you might think. But no. That's not how things work in the world of "Chucky." So put on your Good Guy overalls, comb your hair to the side, and watch the full Halloween episode of "Chucky" below.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] This Week’s Halloween Episode of “Chucky” Is a Killer Treat!

With introductions and setup out of the way, our favorite Good Guy doll can cut loose. Literally. Episode two of “Chucky”, “Give Me Something Good to Eat,” deepens character dynamics, unleashes Chucky’s personality in full force, sharpens its narrative, and gives the pint-sized murderer a loathsome target. More importantly, Chucky...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Will Tonight’s Episode of “Chucky” Turn Jake Into a Murderer? [Video]

Charles Lee Ray, errrr, Chucky continues to toy with Jake in tonight’s episode of “Chucky”, which airs at 10 pm est on SYFY. Here is the promo to go along with a few images from tonight’s episode. Co-founded Bloody Disgusting in 2001. Producer on Southbound, the V/H/S quadrilogy, SiREN, Under...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Me Something#Syfy#Hackensack Devon
Distractify

Will Jake's Anger Lead Him to Kill? Chucky Is Pushing Him — Let's Recap 'Chucky' Episode 3

Artsy outcast Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) is a little different, but he's not a killer — right? This is the question everyone's favorite serial-killing doll, aka Chucky (Brad Dourif), is dying to answer. But Chucky has his plastic fingers firmly crossed, hoping he can convince the impressionable young teen to let out his pain and anger toward the world via a murderous rampage.
TV SERIES
IGN

Fena: Pirate Princess Season 1 Review

Fena: Pirate Princess Season 1 is now available to stream on Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's website, and VRV. When a show has the words "Pirate Princess" in its title, there are certain promises and expectations of royalty and swashbuckling being made. Sure, the show can subvert expectations, but a show about Batman should at some point have Batman in it, right? Though the first co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim offers plenty of pirate fun and high-seas adventures, viewers should know that a show about a pirate princess, this is not. Instead, this is the closest we've come to a Da Vinci Code anime, with reincarnations, secret organizations, and religious treasure hunts that culminate in an ending that brings to mind the final choice of Mass Effect 3.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
pcinvasion.com

The Good Life review — Take me away

There’s a rule about using positive adjectives in titles. Namely, if the thing isn’t all that great, people are going to use a bunch of lazy puns to mock the title. “The Good Life? More like the-” your brain already finished that, so I don’t have to. Unfortunately for me, I did have to finish The Good Life, a game that I was pretty excited about until I played it. Despite the logical implication of the above joke, no, this isn’t necessarily a bad game. It is a special combination of mediocre and boring, though. Yeah, baybeeee! (That’ll make sense later, I promise.)
VIDEO GAMES
