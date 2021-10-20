Chucky Episode 2 Review - "Give Me Something Good to Eat"

Fena: Pirate Princess Season 1 is now available to stream on Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's website, and VRV. When a show has the words "Pirate Princess" in its title, there are certain promises and expectations of royalty and swashbuckling being made. Sure, the show can subvert expectations, but a show about Batman should at some point have Batman in it, right? Though the first co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim offers plenty of pirate fun and high-seas adventures, viewers should know that a show about a pirate princess, this is not. Instead, this is the closest we've come to a Da Vinci Code anime, with reincarnations, secret organizations, and religious treasure hunts that culminate in an ending that brings to mind the final choice of Mass Effect 3.
