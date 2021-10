With production limited to 75 examples and an astronomical $1.4 million price tag, few people will ever get to experience the thrill of driving the McLaren Senna GTR. It's so hardcore that it isn't even legal to drive on the road. There is, however, an easier and more affordable way to own one. McLaren's track monster is one of many cars that has been given the Lego Technic treatment. Now, all you need is a smartphone to experience this track animal (in a different capacity).

