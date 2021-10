Two years after WeWork's first attempt at an initial public offering nearly sunk the company, it is finally on the public stock market. The brand name in coworking finalized its merger with BowX Acquisition Corp. in a transaction expected to generate $1.3B in new capital, the company announced on Wednesday. Starting Thursday, WeWork is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol WE, with an opening price of $10.38 per share, which was BowX's closing price on Wednesday. After its first day of trading, WeWork's price had risen 13.5% to $11.79 per share after over 11 million trades.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO