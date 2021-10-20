CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz Opening night, 3 concerns after watching opening night, Mike Conley ready to thrive

By David Locke
lockedonjazz.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with a look at the opening night of action in the NBA...

www.lockedonjazz.net

kslsports.com

5. Jazz Guard Mike Conley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz open their season on October 20, just five days from today. With the clock ticking, we look at 50 things for Jazz fans to be excited about leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming in at number five, Jazz guard Mike Conley.
NBA
slcdunk.com

SLC Dunk Podcast - post game reaction to an impressive night from the Utah Jazz

It’s another episode of the SLC Dunk Podcast and the Hoops Nerd Show!. On this episode I talk about how Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert played a great game against the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks look like real contenders again and Giannis Antetokounmpo might be in MVP form once again. He’s going to have another monster year. Jrue Holiday looks nice and we know that Khris Middleton can light it up. It’s an impressive roster that should contend again this year.
NBA
kslsports.com

Mike Conley Buries Triple For First Utah Jazz Points Of 2021-22 Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Mike Conley knocked down a three-pointer for Utah’s first points of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Jazz hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, October 20. 48 seconds in Utah’s season opener and on the team’s second offensive possession, Jazzman...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz To Host Block Party For Opening Night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz will host a block party before their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Jazz block party will be held outside of Vivint Arena beginning at 5 pm and will feature music from the band High Society, food and beverages, ticket giveaway, and more according to the team.
NBA
Deseret News

Why opening night for these 2 childhood friends will be a night to remember

Donovan Mitchell still gets just as excited about opening night as he did when he was a rookie. The expectations, pressures and goals are different. When Mitchell was a rookie he was just hoping to get into the rotation. Obviously that worked out and he quickly became a leading scorer, a max-level player and an All-Star. Even so, opening night of the NBA regular season is special and this season it’s even more special for Mitchell.
NBA
slcdunk.com

5 Takeaways from the Jazz’s Opening Night Win

One game in, what do we know about the Utah Jazz? It’s hard to really draw any conclusions after one game, especially the season opener. But it is nice to finally have some meaningful regular season action to look at and digest a little bit. Here’s what I noticed in watching game 1/82 for the Utah Jazz last night.
NBA
thehivesports.com

Utah Jazz open season with Win over Oklahoma City

The Utah Jazz defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-86 to open the new 2021-2022 season. The Jazz made their mark on the hardwood last night with six players scoring in double figures. Team Leaders. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 22 points. Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson had 18 points...
NBA
kslnewsradio.com

Block party to usher in Utah Jazz season Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz open the 2021-22 season Wednesday evening with a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena at 7 p.m. But the excitement isn’t going to be just limited to inside the arena. The Jazz will host a block party, presented by Udo Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m. The party will be held near the northeast entrance (the Jazz-note entrance). And it will run up until tipoff at 7 p.m.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST = Locke and Boone breakdown how Jazz held of the swords of the Kings

Utah Jazz broadcast team David Locke and Ron Boone breakdown the Jazz tenacious win over the motivated and energetic Sacramento Kings — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz in a rout opening night behind defensive dominance and offensive flurries

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke breaks down the consistency in the defensive effort from the Utah Jazz last night as they handled the undermanned Oklahonma City Thunder. Each quarter the Jazz defense was dominant showing consistent effort throughout the night. The Utah Jazz offense wasn’t on as they missed a ton of shots, but the different flurries at different times from players carried the Jazz through the night. It started with Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson and by the time the night was over Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic had joined the party. A nice coaching move got Donovan Mitchell going in the third quarter. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Previewing Kings, Somone is going off for 30, how Bojan thrives and Top 75

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke opens about the matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were the #1 team in transition last year, so this is a big test for the Jazz. On the defensive side the Kings were the worst team in the NBA against the ball handler in the pick and roll. How have they adjusted this year from that and what will it mean for tonight’s game. Then Locke takes Friday questions from the live audience and the discussion is largely about how Bojan Bogdanovic can have a really big year and what we are asking from Hassan Whiteside. Finally, Locke delves into the the top 75 players and wonders if Adrian Dantley’s offensive prowess is being forgotten and is a big dismayed that they forgot defense and European players. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Strong win in Sacramento, defense carried and running late, Whiteside minutes

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz,. On Today’s episode Locke discusses a strong win in Sacramento against a feisty Kings team. Those wins are bigger than you think and the Jazz just got a tough one. The Utah Jazz defense was the key early and then they ran late which was a change from how they finished last year at times.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz outlast shorthanded Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 122-110 at Vivint Arena. David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each game. Tonight; the Jazz outlasted the shorthanded Denver Nuggets who were without Nikola Jokic after he left the game with 1:52 left in the 2nd quarter after banging knees with Rudy Gobert. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Championship standards, Preparing for young Houston Rockets, Why Rule Change will stay

The Utah Jazz are in Houston to get ready for the Rockets. First, David Locke is going to talk about the standards of the season and how amazing that is for a fan base. The athletic Rockets will not be a pushover for the Utah Jazz tonight and Locke breaks down what the Jazz will have to do to slow them down. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Finally, Locke takes a look at a miserable Lakers loss, the Brooklyn Nets struggles and why the rule changes are not the issue for James Harden. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL

