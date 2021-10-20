Utah Jazz Opening night, 3 concerns after watching opening night, Mike Conley ready to thrive

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke opens about the matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were the #1 team in transition last year, so this is a big test for the Jazz. On the defensive side the Kings were the worst team in the NBA against the ball handler in the pick and roll. How have they adjusted this year from that and what will it mean for tonight’s game. Then Locke takes Friday questions from the live audience and the discussion is largely about how Bojan Bogdanovic can have a really big year and what we are asking from Hassan Whiteside. Finally, Locke delves into the the top 75 players and wonders if Adrian Dantley’s offensive prowess is being forgotten and is a big dismayed that they forgot defense and European players. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO