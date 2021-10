Hilton released its third-quarter 2021 report October 26, measuring the steady rise of its recovery over the three months beginning in July and ending September 30, 2021. The majority of its global hotel operations have resumed since the end of the third quarter, with 335 hotels being suspended for a time during the past nine months of the year, down from 1,270 hotels during the first nine months of 2020. All but 88 hotels have reopened as of September 30, 2021. The corporation expects the rest of its properties to open by the end of this year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO